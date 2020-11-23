(CNN) —

In the old days, British Black Friday meant an out-and-out brawl over a PS2 TV in the ASDA car park. But as more and more UK retailers have responded to our demand for a US-style pre-holidays sale spree, it’s become the nation’s annual starting pistol for Christmas present shopping — as well as plenty of self-gifting, of course.

And with Lockdown 2.0 moving the shopping extravaganza entirely online (no more throwing elbows in the electronics aisle for us), it gave our favourite e-tailers carte blanche to launch their sales, special offers and discount codes earlier than ever before.

So with online platforms such as Amazon, ASOS and AO, and high-street stalwarts such as Selfridges, Argos and John Lewis all in the mix, where do we start? Well, worry not, because we’ve scoured the internet for the best early-bird discounts dropping this week. Whatever your price point, we’ve got something for you. After all, you’ve almost made it through 2020; you deserve it.

Tech & Electronics

Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote HD Streaming Device (£24.99, originally £39.99; amazon.co.uk)

Leading the mega-deal charge as always is Amazon, with its Black Friday Week deals running from 20 to 30 November. If you’re fearing the prospect of a festive period spent largely indoors, what better companion than countless streaming apps and channels, including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Disney+ in full HD, complete with immersive Dolby Atmos audio? And with Alexa at the helm, you can simply use your voice to search, select and launch your favourite binge-watches — no extra remote control required.

Echo Dot 4th-Generation Smart Speaker With Alexa (£28.99, originally £49.99; amazon.co.uk)

Alexa, could you get any cuter? Amazon’s most popular smart speaker’s new spherical form is compact and sleek, and delivers song requests, podcasts, audiobooks and Google searches with balanced bass and crisp vocals. Control your smart home, run your media entertainment systems and connect with your loved ones with just the slightest utterance — it truly is a small wonder, and a real bargain with 42% off right now.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (£115, originally £179; amazon.co.uk)

The missing link between cutting-edge acoustic technology and fabulous jewellery, Samsung’s newest ear candies are an essential for audiophiles and jaded commuters alike. Ergonomically crafted for a comfortable, snug fit, they also boast Grammy Award-winning AKG tech and active noise cancellation so you can really lose yourself in the music. Just make sure you don’t miss your bus stop.

Samsung 55-Inch Smart LED Freeview Television (£399, originally £479; argos.co.uk)

Crystal-clear 4K picture? Check. Dolby Digital Plus sound system? Check. Compatibility with an array of streaming apps, including Now TV, Disney+ and Prime Video? Check. DLNA compatibility allowing you to share content from laptop, tablet and smartphone devices? Check. Already an Argos bestseller, this TV is an absolute steal with £80 off. For the authentic home cinema experience, look no further.

Apple Watch Series 5 40mm (£386.10, originally £499; amazon.co.uk)

When is a watch not a watch? When it’s an Apple Watch. Sure, it tells the time, but that’s just the beginning. From streaming your iTunes library and keeping an eye on your heart rhythm to measuring your fitness goals and keeping you in touch via cellular connectivity wherever you go, the world is wrapped around your wrist. And with a 23% discount on Amazon this week, it’s time you invested in this ultimate gadget.

Ring Door View Cam (£74, originally £119; currys.co.uk)

It’s official: It’s time to upgrade the peephole. The Ring Door View Cam (and its accompanying app) gives you control of your property’s safety, whether you’re home alone or on the go. You can check who’s at your front door using two-way audio and visual communication, while the adjustable motion sensors will alert you to any nearby activity. While you can’t put a price tag on privacy and security, Currys PC World’s early-bird Black Fri-yay figure is a very reasonable one indeed.

Canon EOS M50 Vlogger Kit (£649.99, originally £729.99; argos.co.uk)

We’ve all learned to embrace our hobbies and side hustles during the new normal. And if you’re committed enough to have set up a YouTube channel for your content, surely the time has come to splurge on some quality kit. Look no further than Argos’ Canon EOS M50 Vlogger Kit deal, comprising a Canon EOS M50 Camera, a Canon EF-M 15-45mm lens, a Joby GorillaPod 1000, a 32GB SD Card, a Røde VideoMic Go and an additional Canon LP-E12 battery, you’ll be set to take exceptional videos and photography. Let the influencing begin…

Home

Le Creuset Signature Cast-Iron Casserole Dish (£180, originally £225; selfridges.com)

If you’re one of those people who really leaned into home cooking over lockdown, now’s the time to invest in some serious culinary kit. Selfridges is offering a number of Le Creuset pieces at 20% off as part of its Christmas Comes Early sale. Available in an array of photogenic shades, we think that this pastel pot will serve up almost as many Instagram likes as it will hot dinners.

Sage The Duo Temp Pro Espresso Coffee Machine (£299, originally £379; ao.com)

Take this easy-to-use coffee machine to AO.com’s virtual till this week to a) save a whopping £80, and b) live out your wildest barista fantasies. Whether you drink ground coffee or would rather put in the hard work yourself, the 2-in-1 basket filter can be adjusted to suit your preferred caffeine ritual. And if that isn’t enough, a special milk frother and cup warmer are included to give your quarantine cafe that extra cache.

Kenwood kMix KMX760YG Kitchen Machine (£249, originally £549; currys.co.uk)

So you’ve progressed from your Lockdown 1.0 banana bread, survived some technical challenges and are now looking to master a few showstoppers. It’s time to face facts: You’re going to need a top-of-the-line mixer if you want a Paul Hollywood handshake. Kenwood’s kMix not only possesses a unique fold function, smart speed control and a range of tools — it’s also available with a £300 discount at Currys PC World.

Dyson Small Ball Animal 2 Vacuum Cleaner (£199.99, originally £249.99; johnlewis.com)

Ideal for pet lovers, this housework bestseller — a bargain at 20% off at John Lewis — combines four cleaning tools and Radial Root Cyclone technology for optimum dust and allergen removal. Flexible, lightweight and 40% quieter than the brand’s popular DC40, it’s easy to move from room to room and less likely to upset any canine or feline housemates.

Ziggy Brass Cabinet (£463.20, originally £579; swooneditions.com)

Inject a little bit of Gatsby glamour into your surroundings while ensuring you have plenty of storage space for your home-bar essentials with this art deco-chic cabinet from Swoon. As part of the company’s early drop of more than 1,000 discounts, all you need to do to claim your 20% saving is enter the code BLACKFRIDAY20 at the point of payment. As well as this chic piece, the website’s well-curated flash sale features an array of retro-inspired interiors gems with the same percentage discount.

Diptyque Limited-Edition Insolite Candle (£54, originally £45.90; libertylondon.com)

Created in collaboration with Liberty, Diptyque’s Insolite burner celebrates the candle company’s long-entwined relationship with the London department store. From its William Morris-designed Strawberry Thief packaging to the scent — with top notes of orange, lime and canelle, and heart notes of clove, cardamom and ginger — it reflects the antique and eclectic feel of the retail space, and makes for a delightful, festive gift. Stock up now that it’s on sale and beat the Christmas rush.

Faded Antique-Style Rug (£41.30, £59; laredoute.co.uk)

Spending more time at home has given us time to think about how to make our personal space that little bit cosier. La Redoute has an array of homeware accessories and furnishings already on sale, with discounts ranging from 20% to 40%. This vintage-inspired rug will make a colourful accent for neutral decor or add bohemian flair to an eclectic interior.

Fashion

ASOS (up to 50% off selected lines, prices start at £1.75; asos.com)

Starting Monday, exhaustive fashion-label portal ASOS launches its Black Friday Warm Up with a further 15% off its Outlet and Sales lines. While it’s almost impossible to select just one or two highlights among a sea of bestselling collections, we’d recommend the All Saints, Barbour and Dr. Marten deals for the guys, while there are some fantastic price cuts on American Eagle, Free People and Weekday pieces in the women’s side of the site. Simply add the code SAVEMORE at checkout for your extra savings.

The Vampire’s Wife Falconetti Dress (£957, originally £1,595; libertylondon.com)

Just hear us out: We know this is a pricey showstopper. But if you’re looking to invest in a special-occasion outfit for the ages, there are few frocks that will work harder in your wardrobe — just ask fellow Falconetti fans Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, not to mention Vogue UK, which recently declared it the Dress of the Decade. With its elegantly modest silhouette and, of course, the super-fancy fabrication, this is a solid-gold steal at 40% off.

Coach Tabby Leather Shoulder Bag (£316, originally £395; selfridges.com)

When it comes to it-bag icon status, there are few brands more lustworthy than Coach. This evergreen design — inspired by the designer label’s ‘70s archive — is a classic in the making. Crafted from fail-safe black pebbled leather and emblazoned with Coach’s unmistakable C buckle, we can see this multi-way tote taking you from the office to after-work drinks in the post-Zoom era.

Saturday Sweater (£59.25, originally £79; whistles.com)

If you’ve found yourself forgetting what day it is over the past few months, you wouldn’t be the only one. Luckily, Whistles has a solution — simply label your weekend with soft cotton leisurewear. And just like all of the brand’s full-price garments this week, it’s available with a 25% discount this week.

Chunky Outsole Chelsea Boots (£120, originally £150; dunelondon.com)

Can a woman have too many pairs of black boots? While we ponder this question, we’ll just leave this super-cool Dune pair here for you to consider… At 20% off, they’re perfect for the increasingly nippy weather, while the chunky soles give the timeless Chelsea boot a refresh for the new season. There are plenty more footwear savings to be had across the London label’s collections, with up to 40% off everything sitewide.

Rainbow Face Mask (£11.25, originally £15; kurtgeiger.com)

As it becomes clear that face masks will still be a fundamental wardrobe basic as we head into 2021, we may as well make it fashion. And this vivid rainbow stripe design, with its adjustable elastic ear straps, soft jersey lining and breathable cotton outer, is the perfect union of safety, comfort and style. Alongside all of Kurt Geiger’s edgy footwear and bags, this modern-day must-have has had its price slashed by 25% this week.

River Island (20% off all collections, prices start at £4; riverisland.com)

Dubbed the Week of Wonder, influencers’ favourite River Island is offering a blanket 20% off across the board. With grid-friendly men, women and kids’ clothing and accessories lines, all bases are covered, but the leisurewear and coats are highlights of the men’s department. And when it comes to womenswear, the brand has always served serious ‘going out-out’ looks. This season’s sequins, faux fur and feathers indicate that this season is no different — who cares if it’s only for the ‘gram? Secure your savings by entering the code WONDER at the till.

Heath & Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Icon Kit (£54.60, originally £78; charlottetilbury.com)

Charlotte Tilbury has already rolled out a host of 30% discounts on her legendary eye, skin care and cheek sets, but if you’re going to splurge on one thing from the retro-glam collection, this pout-perfecting trio is the pick of the bunch — literally. You get to choose your three favourites from the legendary makeup artist’s super-rich Hot Lips selection.

Babyliss Berry Crush Hair Straightener (£32, originally £75; very.co.uk)

With easy-glide plates and a professional Advanced Ceramics heating system — which can reach an impressive 230 degrees Celsius — the Babybliss Berry Crush is renowned for giving tresses a salon-sleek finish and lasting hold. Plus, its 10 different heat settings will ensure protection from damage, whatever your hair type. And now that it’s available with a £43 discount as part of Very’s Black Friday edit, you have no excuse for bad hair days ever again.

Oral B Pro 1 680 Electric Toothbrush With Travel Case (£22.99, originally £59.99; superdrug.com)

If you’re keen to make those pearly whites just that little bit cleaner, this electric toothbrush is a huge step in the right direction. Recommended by dentists, the model has an embedded timer to measure out the perfect two-minute teeth clean, notifying you when it’s time to change the area you’re brushing. And with a reputation for removing up to 100% more plaque and stains than a manual toothbrush, picking one up for less than half price from Superdrug seems like a no-brainer to us.

Elizabeth Arden Retinol Ceramide Capsules Line Erasing Serum (£24.95, originally £45; allbeauty.com)

Recognised for their powerful performance at the 2018 Grazia Beauty Awards, these capsules of anti-ageing elixir serve up the optimal daily amount of radiance-recovering retinol, aimed at helping reduce fine lines, dark spots and wrinkles. Stock up on a pack of 30 while they’re 45% cheaper in online wellness store All Beauty’s pre-Black Friday Beauty Week sale.

Viviscal Hair Growth Program (£89.96, originally £119.95; hollandandbarrett.com)

Sampled and recommended by glossy-maned icons like Gwyneth Paltrow and Reese Witherspoon, this is a hair supplement that really works. However, it’s a long-term solution, and a pricey one at that. Luckily, these zinc, biotin and marine protein-packed tablets are on offer at Holland & Barrett, with 25% off this 90-day programme of 180 supplements.

The Ordinary (23% off all products; prices start at £3; theordinary.deciem.com)

The Ordinary — perhaps the most reasonably priced skin care brand on the market right now — is offering 23% off its full product range for the whole of November. Combining hero ingredients such as retinol, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid with no-frills packaging, every serum, cleanser, moisturiser and oil is affordable and effective.

Boots (20% to 60% off selected lines; prices start at £2; boots.com)

Boots, the very touchstone of British beauty and wellness, is getting involved early this year, with 20% off selected premium beauty and fragrance ranges (think Estée Lauder, Clinique and Emporio Armani) as well as slashed prices across toiletries, electrical beauty products, health care and baby essentials. The choice is enormous, but the biggest savings can be found among the store’s extensive gift set selection. The search for stocking fillers starts here.