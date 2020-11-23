(CNN) —

As we all collectively head into Thanksgiving, hitting up the grocery store for last-minute ingredients and getting our dining tables ready (albeit for fewer people this year), it’s important to remember what really matters right now… Black Friday sales! We kid, we kid. (Sort of.) But honestly, we’re guessing that most everyone’s holiday budgets are slimmer this year, which is exactly why we’re paying close attention to the best finds this Black Friday.



Among them? Lululemon’s Black Friday teaser specials. The activewear brand is slashing prices up to 50% on plenty of items, including leggings. From the iconic Wunder Under tights that made the brand famous to the buttery-soft Align leggings on pretty much every teen girl’s wish list, check out some of our favorite womenswear, menswear and accessories you can snag right now on sale — whether you’re shopping for yourself or a gift for a loved one.

Align Pant 28” ($69, originally $98; lululemon.com)

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again — the Align leggings are some of the softest, lightest and most comfortable options on the market. Truly their only downside is their price, which is exactly why you should take advantage of this major discount, which is available on these cute bronze green-hued leggings in a longer 28-inch seam. More to know: With more than 8,000 positive Lululemon reviews, the leggings are one of the brand’s most popular items.



Fine Form Bra ($39, originally $78; lululemon.com)

Everyone can use a new sports bra, and this one is a smokin’ deal at half off. Designed for training, with medium support, the bra comes in 32A to 38D sizing, has soft, malleable cups and can be worn with straight or racer back straps.



Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28” Luxtreme ($69, originally $98; lululemon.com)

Got a yogi on your gift list this year? They’ll be thrilled to receive one of Lululemon’s most classic style leggings, the Wunder Under. Designed for yoga, the tights have minimalist seams and a wide, high-rise waistband that pulls the tummy in. Scoop up this pair in heathered black for nearly 30 bucks off.



Fast and Free Tight 31” Non-Reflective ($69, originally $128; lululemon.com)

Runners love the Fast and Free line for a lot of reasons — the leggings are practically weightless, allowing for unrestricted movement, and they come with two waist pockets and side drop-in pockets. For Black Friday, Lululemon is slashing the dark olive colorway by nearly 50%. More discounted options from the collection include 28-inch length in brown camo ($69, originally $128) and this cute cropped grey camo set ($59, originally $118).



On the Fly 7/8 Pant 27” ($49, originally $98; lululemon.com)

What’s the coziest Lululemon option on our list? Definitely these On the Fly pants, with feature a wide drawcord waist, a stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric and two roomy pockets, one of which includes a hidden card sleeve — perfect for those times when you’re running errands on the fly (pun intended), and just want to grab a credit card and go. The crisp tapered silhouette means you can take them straight to brunch with the girls, too. The gray pair is 50% off, but the black colorway is also majorly on sale for $59.

Align Super High Rise Short 10” ($39, originally $58; lululemon.com)

Biker shorts were a top trend this year, with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber wearing them on the regular. Score this Align pair in the cassis hue for just under $40 — perfect for heading to yoga or pairing with an oversized sweatshirt while lounging at home.

Out of Range Backpack ($99, originally $148; lululemon.com)

With water-repellent fabric and plenty of storage pockets (even including one for your sunglasses) or toting whatever you need to, this minimalist backpack is available in three colors and can fit a 15” laptop.

ABC Pant Slim 34” Tech Canvas ($89, originally $128; lululemon.com)

There are Black Friday Lululemon specials on men’s gear too this year, including this crisp pair of pants perfect for everything from errands to work meetings. Available in sizes 28 to 40, the 34-inch length, slim fit pant is made of a technical canvas material that breathes and moves easily. A great gift for the guy who needs more pants in his life!