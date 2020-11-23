(CNN) —

Cyber Monday 2020 is one week away. Of course, it’s never too early to start preparing — and writing up your wish list for the year’s biggest sale holiday.

Read on for what we know about Cyber Monday 2020 so far, and everything you can do now to make sure you’re ready when prices finally drop. And if you’re looking for Black Friday deals that are already live, click here.

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on November 30, 2020.

Cyber Monday is the Monday after Black Friday (and the first Monday after Thanksgiving), which marks the official start of the holiday shopping season. Where Black Friday used to be primarily focused on in-store shopping, with many retailers opening for doorbuster savings as early as Thanksgiving evening, Cyber Monday has traditionally been the time to shop the best deals of the year online. Now, however, both holidays take place as prominently online as they do in-store, if not more so.

Of course, over the years, Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals have become available online prior to the actual event. In fact, you can expect to start seeing major price drops on the most coveted items at top retailers starting the Monday before Black Friday, November 23, and continuing through Cyber Monday. You’ll find all those deals here.

What are the best Cyber Monday deals to shop?

Most retailers haven’t officially announced specific deals for Cyber Monday, but last year we saw savings that ran the gamut from electronics and major appliances to small household items — any of which would make for the perfect gift for at least one person on your holiday list.

We expect similar products to be on sale this year. Look out for deals at major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and more, along with sales at smaller brands and businesses looking to get on your radar. There might be a few discounts on Apple products; smart TVs; gaming and toys; smart home products, including home security and smart lights; vacuums, including Dyson and Roomba; Instant Pots and other kitchen essentials; and apparel from top brands like Adidas, Kate Spade and Cole Haan — just to name a few categories.

There are, however, many Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals that are available now: Wayfair’s Black Friday Sneak Preview sale event launched this week and will continue through mid-November. Target also has Black Friday deals available now, with more sale items launching each week. And Best Buy’s Black Friday ad is live, with hundreds of deals on electronics and appliances available in advance for a limited time. Meanwhile, Walmart announced that new Black Friday deals will go live on its site in the weeks leading up to the big shopping event. Other retailers have followed suit with more early deals.

How to find the best Cyber Monday deals

It can’t hurt to bookmark the sites of your favorite retailers and check back often to see if new promos have gone live. It’s also the right time to sign up for brand newsletters, since they’re often the most direct way to find out when sales start and gain access to special subscriber promos. And of course, mark your calendars for November 30, and be sure to visit your favorite retailers’ sites on Cyber Monday itself.

Also, be sure to follow CNN Underscored on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and check the site regularly. On Cyber Monday (and every other day of the year), we’ll be highlighting the best deals around the clock that you won’t want to miss.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.