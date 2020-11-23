(CNN) —

Canadians won’t be celebrating American Thanksgiving this week. In fact, we already had our Thanksgiving celebrations last month. But that doesn’t mean we can’t be grateful for the bountiful savings on offer.

Black Friday, the day after American Thanksgiving, is typically one of the busiest shopping days of the year, with retailers offering huge discounts across a range of products.

So what are you waiting for? Stock up on homewares, electronics, toys and gifts and enjoy big savings. You don’t even have to wait until the end of the week, as Black Friday deals are already here in Canada.

Here’s what to shop for.

Save big on electronics

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry-Leading Noise-Canceling Overhead Headphones ($348, originally $499.99; amazon.ca)

Treat yourself or someone special to these amazingly comfortable noise-canceling headphones (CNN Underscored’s pick for best over-ear headphones) that deliver quality sound with 30-hour battery life. They’re one of the best money can buy for work calls, networking or just listening to your favourite music.

Fire 7 Tablet (7-Inch display, 16 GB) in Black ($49.99, originally $69.99; amazon.ca)

You really can’t beat the price on this tablet, which provides up to seven hours of reading time, video streaming, web surfing or game playing. Available in black or blue.

Samsung 82-Inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV ($1,799.99, originally $2,199.99; bestbuy.ca)

Go big or go home with this enormous 82-inch screen and create your very own home cinema, now on sale at $400 off the original price.

Fire TV Cube With Alexa ($99.99, originally $149.99; amazon.ca)

Control your TV hands-free and enjoy premium shows on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video and more. Just ask Alexa and she’ll dim your smart home lights and line up the next episode in the latest must-see TV show.

Apple AirPods With Charging Case ($179, originally $219; walmart.ca)

Complete with a wireless charging case and a fit that remains comfortable all day long, CNN Underscored’s pick for best true wireless earbuds easily switch between devices and are Siri-enabled.

Echo Show 5 With Amazon Smart Plug ($69.99, originally $134.98; amazon.ca)

At almost half price, this bundle is a budget-friendly way to start off or expand your smart home. Control lights, fans and other appliances with just the sound of your voice.

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch With Amazon Alexa & Heart Rate Tracking ($169.99, originally $229.99; bestbuy.ca)

At $60 in savings, this Versa smartwatch makes a great gift for the fitness enthusiast in your life. It even wirelessly syncs with smartphones to show emails and notifications.

Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote ($34.99, originally $59.99; amazon.ca)

Enjoy super-fast streaming on this latest in the popular line of Amazon Fire TV Sticks. Choose from thousands of channels and use voice control to select your favourite show.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3-Inch With Touch ID ($1209.99, originally $1299.99; bestbuy.ca)

If you’re in the market for an ultra-lightweight laptop, pick up the new MacBook Air for $90 off the recommended retail price.

Homewares

iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum ($249.99, originally $349.99; bestbuy.ca)

Outsource some of your cleaning tasks by picking up a robot vacuum. At $100 off the original price, this Roomba gets carpets and hard surfaces gleaming.

iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi-Connected Vacuuming Robot ($399.99, originally $599.99; bestbuy.ca)

Whether you’re already a Roomba fan looking to upgrade or you’re just attracted to the additional features, like smart technology that learns the layout of your home, this Roomba 960 could be perfect for you.

Insignia Air Fryer ($69.99, originally $169.99; bestbuy.ca)

Enjoy $100 savings on this air fryer that allows you to cook without oil, making your favourite dishes with 80% less fat than traditional deep-frying.

Gaming Chair Ergonomic PU Leather Racing Gaming Chair ($199.95, originally $289.95; bestbuy.ca)

Gift the gamer in your life with comfort (no matter how long they play) with this ergonomic, fully adjustable chair made from soft PU leather.

PowerForce Bagless Canister Vacuum ($48, originally $69.98; walmart.ca)

Pick up this great deal on a bagless vacuum that comes with washable filters and an easy-to-empty dirt cup.

Ninja Foodi 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer ($189.98, originally $249.98; walmart.ca)

Pressure cookers are so quick and easy to use, but they usually lack the function to brown food properly. Not so with this model, which can air-fry, broil, bake and roast.

Kids

Lego Classic Bricks and Animals Toy Building Kit ($39.98, originally $79.86; walmart.ca)

At this price, you can get a Lego collection for all of the kids on your list with this set of traditional bricks in bright colours and animals.

Osmo Genius Starter Kit ($104.99, originally $139.99; bestbuy.ca)

With so many families currently enrolled in at-home learning, the Osmo Genius Starter Kit is a fun and interactive way to help kids learn numbers, letters and even beginner physics.

Shifu Orboot Augmented Reality Globe — Earth ($49.99, originally $59.99; bestbuy.ca)

Using a tablet aimed at this interactive globe, kids can zoom in on individual countries, cultures and the people and animals that live on Earth.

Glow-in-the-Dark Slime Science Kit ($14.99, originally $19.99; amazon.ca)

Make glow-in-the-dark blue and green slime with this fun and interactive science kit. The enclosed educational guide explains the science behind slime.

L.O.L. Surprise! Ooh La La Baby Surprise Lil D.J. ($29.97, originally $59.87; walmart.ca)

Inside this boombox purse, kids will find a Lil D.J. doll and accessories, including a pacifier and a baby bottle full of glitter.

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7-Inch Display ($89.99, originally $129.99; amazon.ca)

A tablet is a great investment for kids to use for at-home learning and entertainment, but how can you make sure they only access appropriate content? The Kids Edition of the Amazon Fire tablet comes with a parent dashboard, and everything requires approval. The two-year breakage guarantee also ensures accidents are covered.

Graco 4Ever 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat ($279.97, originally $399.97; walmart.ca)

Make every journey safe and comfortable for your child with this 4-in-1 car seat that can transition from rear- to forward-facing, and eventually into a booster seat as your child grows.

Singing Machine Bluetooth Karaoke System ($59.97, originally $99.97; walmart.ca)

Get the party going with this fun karaoke system that kids especially will adore. They can stream audio from any of their Bluetooth devices, so they’ll soon be singing along to all their favourite hits.

Beauty and grooming discounts

Philips Multigroomer Series 7000 Cordless With 23 Accessories ($34.96, originally $74.96; walmart.ca)

This comprehensive and cordless groomer comes with 23 accessories to provide full haircuts, trims, fades and a clean shave.

Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrush With 2 Brush Heads ($139.97, originally $279.96; walmart.ca)

This stylish black onyx design looks great on your bathroom vanity, and with its daily interactive brushing coaching function, it’ll help you get a clean and healthy smile.

Braun Epilator Hair Removal for Women ($110, originally $139.97; amazon.ca)

This epilator promises smooth skin, getting even the shortest hairs. Cordless wet and dry functions enable you to use it in the shower too.

All-in-One Beard Care Kit With Wooden Beard/Hair Comb and 2 Beard Balms ($25.49, originally $29.99; amazon.ca)

Keep those lockdown beards looking smooth and well groomed with this complete beard kit, which comes with a comb and soothing balms fragranced with sandalwood.