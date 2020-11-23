It’s not quite Black Friday yet, but deals upon deals are already here. For those who prefer to be proactive about Black Friday shopping, we’ve rounded up a comprehensive list of the best early sales out there that you can shop all week long.
To optimize your shopping strategy, we’ve listed brands and retailers alphabetically and grouped all the sales by category. Don’t forget to check back often; we’ll be updating this post in the days leading up to Friday so you can snag the best prices on whatever you need before the big day.
Major retailers
- Amazon: Early Black Friday deals have arrived at Amazon, with savings on everything from top electronics and small kitchen appliances to loungewear and other cozy holiday must-haves.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: In addition to early deals live now, shoppers can take 20% off their entire online purchase from Thursday, November 26, through Saturday, November 28.
- Best Buy: Select Black Friday deals on all the tech and appliances you need are available now.
- eBay: Tech, apparel and more is on sale at eBay for Black Friday this year.
- Etsy: Shoppers with the Etsy app will have exclusive, early access to the Cyber Week sale (it begins for everyone else on November 25), where participating sellers will be offering discounts of up to 60% off across all categories.
- Kohl’s: There are thousands of deals in-store and online all week long leading up to Black Friday, including 15% off and $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases.
- Lowe’s: The “Home for the Holidays” Season of Savings Event is on, with tons of deals on holiday decor and everything else your house might need.
- Macy’s: Thousands of apparel and home items are marked down for Black Friday.
- Nordstrom: More than a thousand styles from top designers are up to 50% off.
- Overstock: Take 70% off thousands of items, including furniture, decor and more.
- Sam’s Club: 10 Days of Thanks-Savings has begun at Sam’s Club, where you’ll find discounts across all product categories.
- Target: Target has been releasing new Black Friday deals every week all month long, and this week is no different: You’ll find big discounts on everything from electronics to home goods to apparel.
- The Home Depot: Save big on appliances, holiday decor and other home improvements needs.
- Walmart: The mega-retailer’s final pre-Black Friday deals drop is set for November 25, but you can still preview the savings and find other deals available now.
- Wayfair: No matter what your home needs, you’ll find it on sale at Wayfair. Save on furniture and decor for every room inside (and outside) your house.
Home and health
- 23andMe: The Health + Ancestry Service is available for $99 — $100 off its usual price — while the Ancestry + Traits Service is down to $79.
- AJ Madison: More than a thousand appliances are up to 50% off.
- AllModern: The Black Friday Presale is on, with up to 50% off a variety of furniture and decor.
- Amerisleep: Score a new mattress with 30% off sitewide, plus two free pillows included with your order, using code BF30.
- Away: Bundle and save with the Journey Set from Away. It includes the Expandable Bigger Carry-On, the Weekender and the Insider Packing Cubes all for $125 off.
- BBQGuys: Find Black Friday savings on grills, outdoor storage, spice rubs and more.
- Bear Mattress: Get 20% off, plus a gift set worth $250 that includes free cloud pillows and a free sheet set.
- BioBidet: Add a bidet to your toilet for less with 33% off at BioBidet’s Holiday Sale.
- Birch Lane: Snag early access to Black Friday deals on all the furniture and decor your home needs.
- Boll & Branch: Use code CYBERWEEK to get 25% off orders $150 and over.
- Branch Furniture: Save up to 25% on the Work From Home Collection.
- Brava: Save up to $300 on countertop ovens from Brava.
- Brooklyn Bedding: Snag a new mattress, plus bedding, with 25% off sitewide and 50% off sheets.
- Buffy: Save 20% on all products, no code needed, at Buffy’s Black Friday Early Access sale.
- Burrow: Use code DEALS to get up to $500 off this smart, stylish furniture brand.
- Chewy: Find holiday savings on everything your furry friends need.
- Corkcicle: Take 25% off your entire order from the popular drinkware brand.
- Cricut: Crafters should take advantage of these deals on the Cricut Joy, Explore
- Air 2 and Maker.
- Dyson: Several stick vacs and hair tools are seeing special prices, as is the Dyson Lightcycle.
- Ecobee: Save on home security, smart thermostats and more.
- Erin Condren: Take 30% off everything, including cute personalized planners, notebooks and other desk accessories.
- Felix Gray: Use code DIGIN to get 15% off blue light-blocking glasses sitewide.
- Floyd: Save on modern, modular furniture with code CYBR20.
- GlassesUSA: Take 65% off frames with code BLACK65.
- Godiva: Take 25% off select delectable treats from the chocolatier.
- Gravel: Take up to 40% off everything, plus get free shipping, at the travel brand’s biggest sale of the year.
- Gravity Blankets: Take 20% off weighted blankets and more sitewide with code HOLIDAY2020.
- GreenChef: Use code GCBF90 for $90 off the meal kit service, including free shipping.
- Helix Sleep: Save up to $200 on a mattress, plus get two free Dream pillows.
- HelloFresh: Get $90 off this popular meal kit, plus free shipping, with code HFBF90.
- Houzz: Take up to 75% off everything you need for the home at this sitewide sale.
- Instant Pot: Get $50 off the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp and the Instant Pot Duo Nova.
- iRobot: Save up to $200 on select Roomba robot vacuums, $100 on select Braava robot mops and up to $380 on bundles.
- Joss & Main: Stylish furniture, decor and more is up to 50% off.
- Keurig: Take 30% off all brewers, including the brand-new K-Supreme and K-Supreme Plus.
- Kirkland’s Home: Furniture, decor and tons of holiday decorations are marked down for Black Friday, plus take 20% off any individual Christmas item with code CHRISTMAS20 and 20% off “buy online, pick up in-store orders” with code PICKUP.
- Layla Sleep: Save up to $200 on mattresses and get up to $300 in free accessories with sitewide savings.
- La-Z-Boy: Everything is up to 30% off at the furniture retailer.
- Leesa: Save up to $500 on mattresses, plus score two free pillows.
- Lovesac: Take up to 30% off Sacs and Sac bundles, 25% off Sacs and 20% off accessories.
- Made In: Save up to 30% on the cookware brand’s high-quality pots, pans and kitchen tools.
- Minted: Enjoy 20% off holiday cards, gifts, fine art and greeting card orders $150 and over and 15% off all other orders with code BF2020, plus 25% off wedding “save the dates” with code BFWED20.
- Nest Bedding: Upgrade your sleeping situation with 25% off sitewide with the code HIBERNATE.
- Our Place: Get the bestselling Always Pan for under $100 with code SUPERSALE, plus discounts on dinnerware and glassware.
- Oxo: Take 20% off must-have bakeware for the season.
- Paravel: Take 25% off stylish travel gear sitewide with code ALMOSTTHERE25.
- Parachute: Save 20% off sitewide on bedding, bath and home essentials, no code necessary.
- Peet’s Coffee: Sip on 20% savings sitewide with code BESTWEEKEVER.
- Petco: Stock up on stuff for furry friends with deals on food and holiday toys and outfits, with additional savings when you buy online and pick up in-store.
- PetSmart: Spend $50 or more on your four-legged companions and get a $10 bonus card to use later.
- Proclamation Goods Co.: Home to the beloved multipurpose pan the Proclamation Duo, the site is offering a $50 discount that you can either save for yourself, split or donate with the nonprofit Studio ATAO.
- Raymour & Flanigan: Save up to 20% sitewide on all your home’s furniture needs.
- Roborock: Get up to $150 off robot vacuums at Roborock.
- Saatva: Underscored readers can exclusively take $225 off mattress orders of $1,000 or more.
- Snowe: Snag 20% off on orders of $100 or more and get free shipping on comforters, sheets, robes and more at Snowe.
- Society6: Take 50% off wall art; 40% off home decor, bedding and bath; and 30% off everything else.
- StoryWorth: Take $10 off a perfect keepsake holiday gift during the Giving Thanks Sale.
- Tineco: Save on several stick vac models at Walmart, with prices starting at just $139.
- The Company Store: Take 20% off the entire site of home goods using code BLKFRIDAY20.
- The Container Store: Get 25% off any single item for Pop! loyalty program members.
- Theragun: Take up to $150 off Theragun devices, or buy one TheraOne product and get another for free.
- Tuft & Needle: Save on bedding, furniture, mattresses and more with 10% off sitewide.
- W&P: Take 25% off the brand’s smart, sleek drinkware, food storage and more.
- Vaya: Take $300 off any mattress with code BF300.
- Zenni Optical: Get up to 75% off eyewear with code BM2020.
Fashion and beauty
- Adidas: Save up to 50% on thousands of shoes and apparel items for the whole family, including favorites like Stan Smith and Ultraboost.
- Aerosoles: All boots are up to 50% off.
- Aldo: All regular-price styles are 20% off, with select styles (and all sale items) seeing a 50% discount.
- Alo Yoga: Take up to 70% off stylish activewear with code EARLYACCESS20.
- Anthropologie: Take an extra 30% off thousands of boho-cool sale items from the retailer.
- Aurate: Take up to 25% off at the jewelry brand’s sitewide sale.
- Backcountry: Discover major savings on top outdoor brands like The North Face, Patagonia, Prana and more.
- Banana Republic: Everything on the site is 50% off, no promo code needed.
- Biossance: Score new skin care with 30% off sitewide.
- Bliss: Take 30% off all your bath, body and skin care needs.
- Boden: All the brand’s chic womenswear is 30% off.
- Bombas: Everything at the internet’s favorite sock company is 20% off with code CHEER20.
- Carbon38: Save 30% off sitewide and an extra 30% off daily drops, plus get free shipping with code THX30.
- Carhartt: Special-edition fleece-lined sweatshirts are $25 off.
- Carter’s: Shop for babies’ and kids’ clothes with up to 60% off the entire site.
- Champion: Save up to 50% sitewide on comfy loungewear and activewear, plus you’ll score additional savings when you spend over $100.
- Chico’s: Take 40% off your entire purchase.
- Chinese Laundry: Snag new shoes for less with 30% off sitewide using code HOLIDAY.
- Columbia: Members get early access to 50% off doorbusters.
- Crocs: Save up to 50% on select styles
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Take 25% off select Nike, Adidas, Champion, NFL and NCAA products, 30% off The North Face and savings on much more across the site.
- Dollar Shave Club: Save on the brand’s bundles, featuring products for all your grooming needs, for up to 35% off.
- Eddie Bauer: Get outdoorsy with 50% off your entire purchase.
- Eloquii: Plus-size styles are 50% off, not to mention you’ll get an extra 10% off when you spend $99 or more.
- Gap: Everything at the brand is 40% off with code WARMUP.
- Fabletics: When you sign up for the flexible membership program, every item is 70% off.
- Faherty Brand: Shop the 7 Days of Sun Sale for deals on a new category of clothing every day this week.
- Fekkai: Get new hair products for 25% off on orders over $50.
- Figleaves: The lingerie and swimwear brand has multiple sales, including up to 70% off select items, 40% off swimwear, three-for-two panties and two bras for $50.
- Forever 21: Take 20% off sitewide with code PREBF20.
- Fossil: Almost everything is 40% off with code SNOWGOOD, with gen-five smartwatches starting at $149.
- Frame: Take 25% off sitewide on chic apparel and accessories.
- Frederick’s of Hollywood: Lingerie from the brand is 60% off.
- Frye: Take up to 50% off sitewide with special pricing on select styles for one day only all week long.
- Jos. A. Bank: Save on men’s apparel with deals every day this week.
- Kate Spade: Use code GIVEJOY to take 50% off select styles at the 9 Days of Joy event.
- Keds: Kick up your heels with 30% off full-price styles and an extra 10% off sale.
- Kendra Scott: Save 30% on most items, and get 25% off on fine jewelry and sterling silver collections now through November 30.
- Kerastase: Score top-notch hair products with 20% off sitewide, plus a deluxe free mini, with code HOLFF20.
- Kiehl’s: Up your skin care game with 30% off all purchases with code BEST.
- Kipling: You can take an extra 50% off select sale styles, save 70% on Parker Luggage and browse through other Black Friday Deals, such as the Paola Backpack, which is marked down $50.
- Lands’ End: Take up to 60% off your order with code PUMPKIN.
- Levi’s: Shop Levi’s Indigo Friday for 40% off sitewide and free shipping when you use code BLUESTREAK.
- Life Is Good: You’ll get a free special-edition tee with orders over $99 when you use code HOLIYAY.
- Lucky Brand: Everything on the site is 50% off except for shoes and handbags, which are 30% off.
- Lululemon: Shop all your activewear must-haves from loungers’ and fitness fanatics’ favorite brand.
- Madewell: Loyalty program members can take up to 50% off bestsellers and 30% off their purchase.
- Marmot: Save 30% sitewide and 50% to 60% on sale items. And make sure to check back every day, as the brand will be posting Mystery Deals of the Day.
- Men’s Wearhouse: Guys will find tons of deals on suits, sport coats, shirts and more.
- Merrell: Shop deals on winter boots, plus up to 40% off sale styles.
- Modcloth: Take 30% off regular-price styles and an additional 40% off sale items.
- Moosejaw: Take up to 30% off select styles or opt for 20% off a single item.
- Mountain Hardwear: Select styles, including warm puffer jackets, are up to 50% off.
- Naadam: The brand’s sustainable cashmere is 40% off with code BLACKFRI40.
- Nautica: Apparel for the whole family is 50% to 70% off.
- New Balance: Take 25% off sneakers, activewear and more.
- Nike: Get up to 50% off new sale styles at Nike’s Pre-Black Friday Sale.
- Nisolo: Take 20% off ethically made styles with code HOLIDAY20.
- Nordstrom Rack: There are plenty of deals to shop, organized by category such as cold-weather gear for him and her. Plus, you can save on brands such as Adidas, Nike and Ugg.
- Oakley: Take up to 50% off sunglasses, apparel, accessories and more.
- Old Navy: Everything is 40% off at the Big Friday Sale.
- Original Penguin: Snag up to 50% off styles for guys at the Black Friday Preview.
- OshKosh B’gosh: Take up to 60% off clothes for the kids.
- Osprey: Backpacks are up to 50% off at the Holiday Sale.
- Outdoor Voices: Trendy activewear and sets are marked down at the Black Friday presale.
- Perry Ellis: Guys can restock their wardrobe with up to 70% off sitewide.
- Puma: Save between 30% and 50% on over 800 styles at Puma.
- Quay: Buy one, get one free on sunglasses and blue light glasses now through November 29.
- Ray-Ban: Take up to 50% off a new pair of glasses with code CYBERWEEK2020.
- Rhone: Take 30% off styles for guys now.
- Rockport: Snag up to 60% off everything at Rockport with code THISISBIG through November 28.
- Smoko: Adorable accessories from the brand are all 25% off.
- Soko Glam: Take 30% off all your K-beauty favorites with code BRIGHT30.
- Sorel: Bestselling wedge styles are all 40% off at The Great Wedge Event.
- Sperry: All slippers are just under $50, plus save an extra 30% off already reduced styles.
- State Cashmere: Take 35% off sitewide with code THX2020.
- Stila Cosmetics: Get 50% off liquid eye shadow and mascara with code EYES50 through November 24. Plus, you can save 50% on select holiday gift sets.
- Sundays: Save 20% sitewide on nontoxic nail polish and nail care.
- Sunglass Hut: Select shades styles are up to 50% off for Cyber Week.
- Tarte Cosmetics: Add to your makeup drawer with 30% off sitewide, plus 50% off the top holiday steals.
- Ten Thousand: The men’s activewear brand is taking $20 off when you buy two pairs of shorts or shorts and a shirt, and $40 off any three pairs of shorts or three shirts.
- The Body Shop: Save 30% sitewide at The Body Shop and stock up on all your face, body, makeup and hair essentials. Plus, for select gift sets you can buy one and get another for 50% off.
- The North Face: Take 30% off select styles, including all the jackets and coats you’ll need for winter.
- Third Love: The more you spend on these internet-favorite bras, the more you’ll save. Plus, you’ll get free underwear with purchases over $100.
- Tie Bar: Right now, if you spend $70 or more you can get a free holiday-themed face mask with code SAFESTYLE.
- Toms: Snag new shoes with up to 60% off select styles, plus 35% off your entire purchase with code THANKFUL.
- Ulta: Shop all things beauty at Ulta’s Black Friday sale, with deals on everything from makeup to hair tools to skin care.
- Urban Decay: Take 50% off the ever-popular Naked Reloaded eye shadow palette, plus get 25% off your order with code UDFRIENDS25.
- Urban Outfitters: Reward members can take 20% off their entire purchase.
- Vincero Watches: Take home a new timepiece with 15% off sitewide, but you can snag up to 25% off if you spend more than $300.
- White House Black Market: Get 40% off your entire purchase with code 47614.
- Yummie: Take 30% off for Cyber Week with code YUMMIECYBERWEEK.
- Zappos: Plenty of shoes are on sale at Zappos, and every day the brand will be posting Daily Deals that start at 50% off.
Tech and electronics
- Adorama: Get your tech fix with up to 60% off photography, lighting, computers and gaming, audio and instruments, drones, home electronics, wearables and more.
- B&H Photo Video: The technology superstore is hosting daily deals on items from DSLRs and lenses to AirPods Pro and laptops. Check back frequently, as the store will be swapping out deals often.
- Bandolier: The more you spend on top crossbody phone case styles at the retailer, the more you’ll save all week long.
- Casetify: Get up to 30% off with sitewide savings at the phone case brand.
- Decluttr: Snag refurbished tech for even less with deals on smartphones, tablets, computers, wearables and more.
- JBL: Save up to 60% on portable speakers, headphones and more.
- Lenovo: Shop doorbuster deals on laptops, computers, monitors, gaming and much more.
- Microsoft: Save on the Surface Book 3, Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Duo and more.
- Motorola: Several smartphone models are marked down for the holiday season.
- Nomad: Gear, including sleek cases, charging accessories and more, is 30% off at this sitewide sale.
- Olloclip: Get up to 70% off select items and step up your phone photography with these camera attachments.
- Philips SmartSleep: Save $30 on a wake-up light that will get you through dark winter months.
- Phonesoap: Get 20% off all orders when you use the code HOLIDAY20.
- Sonix: Pick up a new case with 40% off sitewide, plus an extra 15% off markdown.
- Sonos: Save $100 on the Sonos Move, Beam and Sub now through November 30.
- Speck: Score new phone accessories with 25% off.
- TCL: Save on a TCL 10 Pro Android smartphone at Amazon.
- Udemy: Online courses start at just $9.99 for Black Friday.
- Urbanears: Save on several pairs of headphones from the brand at Amazon.
- Vizio: This Vizio soundbar is marked down at Amazon for a limited time.
Toys and gaming
- Build-a-Bear: Get a new furry friend starting at $6 while supplies last.
- GameStop: Games, PC accessories, collectables and more are marked down now.
- HyperX: Take up to 30% off top gaming gear, including headsets, mice, keyboards and more.
- Melissa & Doug: Get 15% off orders of $50 or more and 30% off orders of $100 or more with code EARLY30BF.