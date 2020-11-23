(CNN) —

It’s not quite Black Friday yet, but deals upon deals are already here. For those who prefer to be proactive about Black Friday shopping, we’ve rounded up a comprehensive list of the best early sales out there that you can shop all week long.

To optimize your shopping strategy, we’ve listed brands and retailers alphabetically and grouped all the sales by category. Don’t forget to check back often; we’ll be updating this post in the days leading up to Friday, so you can snag the best prices on whatever you need before the big day.

Major retailers

Amazon : Early Black Friday deals have arrived at Amazon, with savings on everything from top electronics and small kitchen appliances to loungewear and other cozy holiday must haves.

Bed Bath & Beyond : In addition to early deals live now, shoppers can take 20% off their entire online purchase from Thursday, November 26 through Saturday, November 28.

Best Buy : Select Black Friday deals on all the tech and appliances you need are available now.

eBay : Tech, apparel and more is on sale at eBay for Black Friday this year.

Etsy : Shoppers with the Etsy app will have exclusive, early access to the Cyber Week sale (it begins for everyone else on November 25), where participating sellers will be offering discounts of up to 60% off across all categories.

Kohl’s : There are thousands of deals in-store and online all week long leading up to Black Friday, including 15% off and $15 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent on all purchases.

Lowe’s : The “Home for the Holidays” Season of Savings Event is on, with tons of deals on holiday decor and everything else your house might need.

Macy’s : Thousands of apparel and home items are marked down for Black Friday.

Nordstrom : More than a thousand styles from top designers are up to 50% off.

Overstock : Take 70% off thousands of items, including furniture, decor and more.

Sam’s Club : 10 Days of Thanks-Savings have begun at Sam’s Club, where you’ll find discounts across all product categories.

Target : Target has been releasing new Black Friday deals every week all month long, and this week, is no different: You’ll find big discounts on everything from electronics, to home goods to apparel.

The Home Depot : Save big on appliances, holiday decor and other home improvements needs.

Walmart : The mega-retailer’s final pre-Black Friday deals drop is set for November 25, but you can still preview the savings and find other deals available now.

Wayfair : No matter what your home needs, you’ll find it on sale at Wayfair. Save on furniture and decor for every room inside (and outside) your house.

Home and health

Fashion and beauty

Tech and electronics

Adorama : Get your tech fix with up to 60% off photography, lighting, computers and gaming, audio and instruments, drones, home electronics, wearables and more.

Bandolier : The more you spend on top crossbody phone case styles at the retailers, the more you’ll save all week long.

Casetify : Get up to 30% off with sitewide savings at the phone case brand.

Decluttr : Snag refurbished tech for even less with deals on smartphones, tablets, computers, wearables and more.

JBL : Save up to 60% on portable speakers, headphones and more.

Lenovo : Shop doorbuster deals on laptops, computers, monitors, gaming and much more.

Microsoft : Save on the Surface Book 3, Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Duo and more.

Motorola : Several smartphone models are marked down for the holiday season.

Nomad : Gear including sleek cases, charging accessories and more are 30% off at this sitewide sale.

Philips SmartSleep : Save $30 on a wake-up light that will get you through dark winter months.

Phonesoap : Get 20% off all orders when you use the code HOLIDAY20.

Sonix : Pick up a new case with 40% off sitewide, plus an extra 15% off markdown.

Speck : Score new phone accessories with 25% off.

TCL : Save on a TCL 10 Pro Android smartphone at Amazon.

Udemy : Online courses start at just $9.99 for Black Friday.

Urbanears : Save on several pairs of headphones from the brand at Amazon.

Vizio : This Vizio soundbar is marked down at Amazon for a limited time.

Toys and gaming