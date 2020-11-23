(CNN) —

It’s not quite Black Friday yet, but deals upon deals are already here. For those who prefer to be proactive about Black Friday shopping, we’ve rounded up a comprehensive list of the best early sales out there that you can shop all week long.

To optimize your shopping strategy, we’ve listed brands and retailers alphabetically and grouped all the sales by category. Don’t forget to check back often; we’ll be updating this post in the days leading up to Friday, so you can snag the best prices on whatever you need before the big day.

Major retailers

Amazon : Early Black Friday deals have arrived at Amazon, with savings on everything from top electronics and small kitchen appliances to loungewear and other cozy holiday must haves.

Bed Bath & Beyond : In addition to early deals live now, shoppers can take 20% off their entire online purchase from Thursday, November 26 through Saturday, November 28.

Best Buy : Select Black Friday deals on all the tech and appliances you need are available now.

eBay : Tech, apparel and more is on sale at eBay for Black Friday this year.

Home and health

23andMe : The Health + Ancestry Service is available for $99 — $100 off its usual price — while the Ancestry + Traits Service is down to $79.

AJ Madison : More than 1,000 appliances are up to 50% off.

AllModern : The Black Friday Presale is on with up to 50% off a variety of furniture and decor.

Amerisleep : Score a new mattress with 30% off sitewide, plus two free pillows included with your order, using code BF30.

Fashion and beauty

Adidas : Save up to 50% on thousands of shoes and apparel items for the whole family, including favorites like Stan Smith and Ultraboost.

Aerosoles : All boots are up to 50% off.

Aldo : All regular-price styles are 20% off, with select styles (and all sale items) seeing a 50% discount.

Alo Yoga : Take up to 70% off stylish activewear with code EARLYACCESS20.

Tech and electronics

Adorama : Get your tech fix with up to 60% off photography, lighting, computers and gaming, audio and instruments, drones, home electronics, wearables and more.

Bandolier : The more you spend on top crossbody phone case styles at the retailers, the more you’ll save all week long.

Casetify : Get up to 30% off with sitewide savings at the phone case brand.

Decluttr : Snag refurbished tech for even less with deals on smartphones, tablets, computers, wearables and more.

Toys and gaming