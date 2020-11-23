(CNN) —

Though still a few days out, Black Friday deals are already underway at a number of retailers. We have an exhaustive list of more than 150 sales happening now. But we’ve also been keeping our eyes on some of our favorite products to see if and when their prices dip, either to all time lows or prices we rarely see.

Here are the best Black Friday deals we found today:

Theragun PHOTO: Theragun

These buzzy and pro athlete-backed massage guns rarely — if ever — go one sale. But today, the whole range is seeing discounts between $25 and $150 off. That means you can score the portable Mini for $174 (originally $199) and the professional-grade Pro massage gun for $449 (originally $599).

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker PHOTO: Amazon

Save $50 on the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker today. The upgraded version of the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova boasts seven appliances in one, combining a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker.

Always Pan PHOTO: Our Place

The cult-favorite, beautifully-designed pan that can replace up to eight pans is currently $50 off, currently sitting at $95 (originally $145).

Apple Watch Series 6 PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

Our best overall smartwatch of 2020, the Apple Watch Series 6 is the fastest of any smartwatch. The watch not only tracks countless activities but can also take an electrocardiogram (ECG), measure heart rate, track blood oxygen levels and detect if you’ve fallen. Today, the watch is at an all-time low price of $329.98 (originally $399).

Lululemon's Align leggings PHOTO: Lululemon

The Align leggings are some of the softest, lightest and most comfortable options on the market. With more than 8,000 positive Lululemon reviews, the leggings are one of the brand’s most popular items. These don’t often see discounts, but today they are on sale for $69, down from their original price of $98.

Zwilling's 7-piece knife set PHOTO: Zwilling

A runner-up in our testing of knife sets, Zwilling’s 7-piece knife set stands out for its ice-hardened, precision-honed blades. The chef’s knife, which was our favorite from the Zwilling set while testing, practically dropped through a head of lettuce, and easily sliced through carrots, onions, herbs and more. They’re currently a steal at $279.99, down from the original price of $647.50.

Greenpan PHOTO: Macy's

We named the Greenpan our best eco-friendly pan in our testing. Free of materials that may pose long-term health risks, the pan is also incredibly nonstick: eggs, pancakes and even a sticky peanut sauce glided across the surface like they were Kristi Yamaguchi. After cooking, close to zero residue remained on the pan, which led to a very speedy cleanup consisting of wiping, rinsing and going on with our business. Score a set (a 10-inch and 12-inch pan) for 42% off (plus an extra 20% off at checkout with promo code SCORE), bringing the duo down to $63.99 (originally $139.99).

Sony WH-1000XM4 PHOTO: Jacob Krol/CNN

We loved these cans during our testing — as they took top-honors in both our noise-canceling headphones and over-ear headphones testing. Not only do the WH-1000XM4s boast class-leading sound, but they have phenomenal noise-canceling ability as well. Whether it was noise from a dryer, loud neighbors down the hall or high-pitched sirens, the XM4s proved impenetrable. And you can get them today at an all-time low price of $278, down from their usual $349.99.

4th Gen Echo Dot PHOTO: Amazon

One of Amazon’s newest smart speakers, the spherical 4th Gen Echo Dot is the budget smart speaker to beat and is the easiest entry point into making your home a little smarter. Boasting great sound and Alexa on board, the latest Echo Dot is seeing its first ever discount, dropping to $69.99 from its usual $99.99.

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven PHOTO: Amazon

Crisp your food to perfection (without oil) in the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer, which features seven built-in smart programs including bake, roast, toast, broil, dehydrate and rotisserie. Nab it today at an all-time low price of $89, down from its usual $119.

Samsung Galaxy Book S PHOTO: Jason Cipriani/CNN

Boasting super long battery life and admirable performance chops, the Samsung Galaxy Book S is the perfect take-it-anywhere laptop. Normally $949.99, you can currently score the Book S for as low as $324.73 with eligible trade-in.

Samsung's Frame QLED TV PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re looking for a top TV for under $1,000, this is the deal for you. A few models from Samsung and Sony are discounted at Amazon, including Samsung’s popular Frame QLED TV, which doubles as a work of art.