Elephant that fell down well freed after 12-hour rescue mission

Forest officials in India's southern Tamil Nadu state said on Friday they used a crane to pull an elephant from a well, after working for more than 12 hours to rescue the animal.

The elephant, which strayed into a village bordering a forest in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district, fell into the well that was covered with bushes and did not have a fence or wall around it, according to district forest officer Rajkumar.

"It was a deep and narrow well," said Rajkumar, who goes by only one name. "We were informed by locals early on Thursday and were able to retrieve the elephant only late in the night."

Forest officials first started by clearing the bushes around the well and then tried to pump water out of the well. But the elephant attacked the pipes pumping out the water, according to Rajkumar.

"Eventually, we sedated the animal with the help of doctors and used a crane to lift it out of the well," Rajkumar said.

