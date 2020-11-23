Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong facing prison after guilty plea over 2019 protest

Hong Kong (CNN) Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong has been remanded in custody after pleading guilty to charges related to a protest outside police headquarters last year, during months of unrest over a proposed extradition bill with China.

Wong, who faces up to three years in prison according to his lawyer, was charged alongside two other activists, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam, for what prosecutors said was their role in inciting, organizing and knowingly taking part in the unauthorized assembly, which took place on June 21 last year.

During a court hearing Monday, Wong, 24, pleaded guilty to two charges relating to inciting and organizing the protest. The prosecution offered no evidence for the third charge in relation to his participation in the protest. Chow pleaded guilty to incitement and participation charges, while Lam also pleaded guilty to incitement charges.

The magistrate remanded them in custody ahead of sentencing on December 2.

Speaking before the trial, Wong said it "would not be surprising" if the court had him detained, but said "neither prison bars, nor election ban, nor any other arbitrary powers would stop us."