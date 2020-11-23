(CNN) The first clear evidence that Native Americans consumed hallucinogenic plants at rock art sites has been found in the Pinwheel Cave in Southern California, according to new research.

The cave is home to a striking image of a pinwheel thought to represent the distinctive shape of the sacred datura flower, or Datura wrightii. This perennial plant species, native to California, is known to have psychoactive properties. Quids -- small packages of leaves and fibrous material from the plant -- that were typically chewed were found stuck in crevices in the cave ceiling.

Chemical analysis of some of the quids showed that they contained hallucinogenic alkaloids, and most were confirmed to belong to the datura plant. Three-dimensional analysis of the quids showed that they had been mashed and chewed, and that they dated back to between 1530 and 1890.

While it has long been thought that rock and cave art was made during trance states induced by hallucinogens, "unambiguous evidence of the consumption of hallucinogens has not been reported from any rock art site in the world," the study said.

However, the findings called into question some long-held assumptions about rock art in the region, said David Robinson, lead author of the study that published Monday in the journal PNAS.

This is a digital image of the pinwheel painting, processed with an image-enhancing technique called D-Stretch.

Read More