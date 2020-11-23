(CNN) At least 45 people were killed in protests that rocked Kampala and other parts of Uganda last week, a police spokesperson said Monday.

The protests were sparked by the arrest of popular music star turned presidential candidate Bobi Wine for contravening Covid-19 regulations at a campaign rally last Wednesday. As the news of Wine's arrest broke, protesters took to the streets of Kampala, clashing with police and military who responded with tear gas.

While authorities have said the restrictions are necessary to curb the spread of Covid-19, opposition members and their supporters say that they are an excuse to curb campaigning before the upcoming January election.

Witnesses told CNN that police, military and plainclothes gunmen fired high caliber rifles in dense urban areas to quell the protests. Their accounts are backed up by multiple videos shared on social media during the chaos.

Uganda police spokesperson Fred Enanga told CNN that authorities are investigating "a number of incidents" of police officers "allegedly conducting themselves unprofessionally" during the protests. He said some officers fired bullets in self-defense in attempts to disperse the crowds.

