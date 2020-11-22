Beach erosion from Tropical Storm Eta unearthed remnants of an 1800s shipwreck in Florida

(CNN) After Tropical Storm Eta swept across northern Florida earlier this month, a beachgoer made a discovery while walking on the shore in St. Augustine.

What Mark O'Donoghue spotted peeking through the sand dunes of Crescent Beach were timbers likely belonging to a shipwreck dating back to the 1800s, according to a news release from the St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program.

The program is the work of a team of researchers who have helped to identify several shipwrecks discovered in the area.

Researchers examine the timbers from the shipwreck.

Team members have begun inspecting and documenting the findings with the help of college students at Flagler College. They believe the timbers are likely from the Caroline Eddy -- an American merchant ship.

"Everything we've seen on it so far fits that hypothesis; wooden planking, wood timbers, iron fasteners," said Chuck Meide, director of the organization, in the release."They look quite similar to other ships from the 1800s that we have seen."