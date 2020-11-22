2 dead in Nebraska after a shooting at a Sonic Drive-In, officials say

(CNN) Two people were killed and two others wounded after a shooting Saturday night at a Sonic Drive-In in Bellevue, Nebraska, police said.

Police initially responded to a call about a possible bomb inside a moving truck in the parking lot of the drive-in shortly before 9:30 p.m. (10:30 p.m. ET) and then received other calls about a shooting, the statement said.

Two of the victims were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, while the other two were pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

See the attached press release regarding a multiple homicide at Sonic in Bellevue. A suspect is in custody. pic.twitter.com/TXbmNutHP7 — BPD Lt. Jashinske (@Lt_Jashinske) November 22, 2020

Authorities are not identifying the victims until their families have been notified.

Read More