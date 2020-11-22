(CNN) You might not want a whole roast turkey on your table for a gaggle of reasons this Thanksgiving.

A turkey breast is the most obvious option for those who enjoy the traditional feast but don't necessarily need 10 pounds of meat for two or four people at the table. However, if the idea of not eating turkey doesn't ruffle your feathers, let yourself off the hook. You just don't have to serve it!

As a food professional who personally could care less about the bird, I have spent the past few years serving anything but an entire turkey at my Thanksgiving dinners.

And even though it's better for both our health and the planet's health to eat less meat , you don't necessarily have to turn to Tofurky or resort to rotisserie chicken as a replacement. Here are some centerpiece meal ideas for cooks who are looking to mix up their Thanksgiving traditions and still keep it festive.

Pot pies

