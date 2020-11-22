If, like us, you guiltily combine your work-from-home laptop time with the antics of your favorite reality stars on a big screen in the background, then there’s a good chance you’re watching your guilty pleasure on a Samsung TV. And if, on the other hand, you like to save screen time for special occasions — and want to make them even more special with the best picture — then, again, there’s a good chance you’re watching on your Samsung TV.
And if you don’t have a Samsung TV but watch any television at all, it’s a good bet that you want a Samsung TV.
Widely recognized as the name to have on the TV in any serious home theater, Samsung has consistently put out a line of products known for their versatility and excellent picture quality, from affordable 4K to state-of-the-art 8K screens, with bright colors and deep blacks, that all-important low input lag for gamers, cutting-edge smart features like the Bixby home assistant, and an easy-to-use interface.
Now, thanks to Samsung’s Black Friday sale, all that amazing quality and the latest video technology can bring worlds real and imagined into your living room for less than ever when you buy directly from Samsung’s website. And since Black Friday is starting early this year at Samsung — as in, right now — that means you can get up to $3,000 off Samsung TVs as soon as you finish reading this article. That’s right: $3,000. Three zeroes.
We’re talking about televisions that are guaranteed to be the pride of your living room, like the 2020 82-inch RU9000 4K Crystal Ultra-High-Definition HDR Smart TV, which will look like a window directly onto football games, teary dramas and really real-looking reality TV, with millions of shades of colors, brilliant whites and blacker-than-black blacks. As a smart TV, it includes all the apps you need for home entertainment, meaning the TV itself becomes a one-stop shop for your night in. Normally $2,299, it’s a jaw-dropping 35% — or $800 — off for a limited time, and right now Samsung Crystal UHD TVs are discounted up to an additional $400, meaning it’s a veritable steal!
If you don’t have basically a whole wall to dedicate to your television, consider the 55-inch 2020 Q90T QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV, currently cut from $1,799 to $1,599. Its Quantum Light-Emitting Diode technology uses quantum dots to ensure every bit of color on the screen is as vibrant and bright as possible.
Is yours a family that enjoys television but doesn’t necessarily see itself as, y’know, a TV family? Samsung’s finally found the solution to those vast deserts of wall space that have taken over American homes. The Frame series has an elegant picture frame and an Art Mode that means that, instead of turning into an empty, black monolith when you’re not watching it, your TV displays beautiful artwork that blends seamlessly with existing decor. The 43-inch 2020 The Frame QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV is only $999 when you buy directly from Samsung.
If you don’t want to lose the wall real estate, Samsung’s 43-inch 2020 The Serif QLED 4K UHD HDR Smart TV is mounted on a detachable floor stand that lets you place it almost anywhere, and has an unmistakable “I” design to look elegant no matter whether you’re looking at it straight on or from the sides or back. It’s only $999.
And when you buy from Samsung directly, you get great benefits you won’t with third-party sellers, like free shipping, an extended return window (free returns for 15 days after delivery), generous financing ($0 down for up to four years at 0% APR), and access to convenient services like Premium Care, content like Showtime and YouTube TV, and more.