A police department is mourning a K-9 killed in the line of duty

(CNN) A Tennessee police department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer that died after suffering gunshot wounds when a man opened fire on a patrol car.

The La Vergne Police Department announced the death of Sjaak (pronounced Jacques) on its Facebook page on Wednesday . The Belgian Malinois has been with the department since 2014.

Sjaak was shot three times on Tuesday when a man opened fire on his handler's patrol care. The handler, Officer Justin Darby, was not injured in the shooting or subsequent chase, the department said.

"Our hearts are broken," interim La Vergne Police Chief Chip Davis said in a statement. "Our K9s are members of the LPD family. Sjaak was an amazing and loyal dog. We ask everyone to keep Officer Darby, his family, and all of the La Vergne officers in your thoughts and prayers as we deal with this loss."

Sjaak is the first line of duty death for the department, according to its statement.

Read More