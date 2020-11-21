Covid-19 won't stop NORAD from tracking Santa's Christmas Eve flight around the world

(CNN) The holidays are going to be a little different this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but NORAD says it will be ready to track Santa Claus and his reindeer as they make their annual flight.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, which is responsible for protecting the skies over the US and Canada , says it will be ready to follow Santa on December 24 as he flies from the North Pole to visit children's houses all over the world.

Normally, hundreds of volunteers staff a special call center at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to update children who call 1-877-Hi-NORAD from all over the world on Santa's location.

This year, there will be a smaller number of volunteers answering calls to reduce the potential risk of spreading the virus.

