A Mount Rainier hiker was 'essentially dead' for 45 minutes -- until a team of Seattle doctors revived his heart

(CNN) A hiker who was found in whiteout conditions on Washington's Mount Rainier "came back from the dead," his doctor said, after his heart stopped for 45 minutes.

Michael Knapinski, 45, was put on life support after arriving at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington, last week. But doctors were able to jumpstart his heart.

"He came back from the dead," Dr. Jenelle Badulak, an intensive care unit doctor at Harborview Medical Center, told CNN. "It wasn't a miracle though, it was science."

The Washington native was hiking in the national park last week when he got lost in below-freezing conditions. Navy crews found him lifeless, according to CNN affiliate WPVI-TV

"Michael was unconscious, had extreme hypothermia and his heart stopped shortly after he arrived at the ER," Badulak told CNN. "But he did have a pulse and no major injuries so we all immediately thought of ECMO."

