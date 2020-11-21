'ICU grandpa,' who cradled sick and premature babies, has died

(CNN) "The Baby Whisperer," "ICU Grandpa" and, sometimes, just "Grandpa David."

These were the nicknames that David Deutchman earned by volunteering for 14 years at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, Deutchman would head to the hospital to comfort and care for sick and premature babies.

On November 14, Deutchman died at the age of 86, just 17 days after being diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer, his family said.

David Deutchman comforting one of his "kids."

"We're grateful for every minute of every day we got with this great husband, father and grandfather," his daughter, Susan Lilly told CNN.

