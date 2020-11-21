Make $2,500 to watch 25 movies in 25 days with this ideal holiday job

(CNN) It's every movie lover's dream to spend the season watching their favorite holiday films, but Reviews.org is going to pay someone to do just that.

The website , a team of experts who give their recommendations on consumer products for the home, such as streaming services or home security, is offering one lucky person the chance to be their Chief Holiday Cheermeister.

That person will get paid $2,500 and get a year's worth of streaming to seven different streaming services for watching 25 movies in 25 days.

Sounds too good to be true, right?

To be eligible you have to be over 18, have a streaming compatible device, and be able to fill out a short survey after every film.

