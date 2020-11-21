Latinx character lands DC Comics 'Wonder Woman' role and new TV series

(CNN) The DC Comics universe is about to get even more diverse with a new Latinx character taking on the role of "Wonder Woman." Get ready to see the new hero on the small screen, too.

DC Comics unveiled Yara Flor as the next iteration of Wonder Woman in a series of upcoming comic books scheduled to kick off in January 2021.

"The DC Universe has always been fertile ground for new and refreshing takes on our characters," DC Executive Editor Marie Javins said in a statement.

The fictional Latina character was born of an Amazonian Warrior and a Brazilian River God. When she discovers her super powers, she uses them to fight the evil forces seeking to destroy the world.

"Yara Flor will not be taking over the Wonder Woman role permanently. The character will be part of a two-month publishing event called DC Future State, where she'll be Wonder Woman in a possible future," DC Comics tells CNN.

