Atlanta's mayor just appointed the city's first LGBTQ affairs director

(CNN) Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has announced the city's first director of LGBTQ Affairs, her office said Friday.

Lifelong Atlanta resident and LGBTQ advocate Malik Brown will take on the newly-created position, in which he'll advise Mayor Bottoms, city officials and city departments on policies affecting the LGBTQ community, among other duties.

"Since taking office, our Administration has prioritized the well-being and advancement of Atlanta's large and diverse LGBTQ community and municipal LGBTQ affairs," Mayor Bottoms said in a statement.

"By creating a Director-level LGBTQ Affairs position in the Mayor's Office and continuing the work of the Mayor's LGBTQ Advisory Board, we are creating institutional support for LGBTQ Atlantans," Bottoms said.

The mayor's office said the full-time, director-level role would place Atlanta "among only a handful of cities in the country" to have such a position.