Haiti's soccer chief banned for life for sexual abuse of young football players

(CNN) International football's governing body, FIFA, has banned the president of the Haitian Football Federation (FHF), Yves Jean-Bart, from the sport for life, following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and abuse, the organization said in a statement.

In May, Jean-Bart, also known as "Dadou," was provisionally suspended by FIFA while the organization's ethics committee carried out an internal investigation into the allegations. On November 18th, FIFA moved to ban Jean-Bart prior to notifying him of their decision on Friday.

FIFA's ethics committee claims that Jean-Bart had "abused his position and sexually harassed and abused various female players, including minors, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics."

In a statement, FIFA said Jean-Bart was sanctioned "with a life ban from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level." He also was ordered to pay a fine of 1 million Swiss francs, or nearly $1.1 million United States dollars.

"The aforementioned ethics proceedings are part of an extensive investigation concerning Mr. Jean-Bart, as well as other officials within the FHF, who were identified as having allegedly been involved (as principals, accomplices or instigators) in acts of systematic sexual abuse against female football players between 2014 and 2020. The proceedings are still pending with respect to other FHF officials," FIFA said.

