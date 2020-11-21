More than 400 people stranded after ferry runs aground in Finland

(CNN) Some 331 passengers and 98 crew members are stranded after the MS Viking Grace, a large passenger ferry, ran aground Saturday afternoon off the coast of Mariehamn, in the Finnish archipelago of the Aland Islands, according to the Finnish Coast Guard.

No initial injuries were reported in the incident as the Viking Line ferry was sailing between Stockholm, Sweden, and Turku, Finland, with a brief stopover planned in Mariehamn.

According to a statement released by Viking Line in Finland, the ship became stranded just off the shore at 3:49 p.m. (8:49 a.m. ET). CNN affiliate MTV3 reported that strong winds were blowing in the area at the time of the ship's grounding.

Passengers aboard the MS Viking Grace have been told they'll be rescued Sunday.

Social media videos from witnesses on the island showed stormy waves lashing against the bow of the vessel as it sat wedged against the shoreline.

Divers from the Finnish Coast Guard examined the hull of the stranded ship and said it was not taking on water or leaking fuel. The passengers were told that they would remain on board overnight but would be rescued on Sunday.

