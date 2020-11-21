Toronto, Canada's largest city, put into lockdown as infections soar

(CNN) Toronto, Canada's largest city, was placed into lockdown for 28 days on Friday, with officials shutting shops, businesses and restaurants and banning indoor gatherings to curb a growing spike in Covid-19 cases.

The lockdown will begin on Monday in the city and in Peel, a part of the Greater Toronto to the west of the city center.

Indoor social gatherings or events that include members of different households will be banned, and outdoor gatherings will be limited to no more than 10 people, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced.

"We cannot afford a province-wide lockdown, so we are taking preventative action today by moving Toronto and Peel into lockdown level restrictions," he said. "We need to take decisive action to stop the spread of this deadly virus."

More than 1,400 new coronavirus cases were reported in Ontario on Friday, taking the province's total case since the start of the pandemic beyond 100,000. The region has been battling a rapidly rising rate of infections, with Toronto particularly badly hit; the city broke its record for new infections on Tuesday and has reported several hundred new cases each day this week.

