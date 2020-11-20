Multiple people wounded in active shooting at mall near Milwaukee

(CNN) An "active shooting incident" erupted at a mall near Milwaukee Friday, leaving multiple people wounded, said Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride.

"Multiple injured victims have and are being transported from the north end of the Macy's Department Store," McBride told CNN. "None of the victims' injuries appear to be life threatening."

The mayor said "the perpetrator is at-large at this time" and about 75 police officers were on scene at Mayfair Mall.

'It will take time to provide additional, and perhaps, more accurate information," McBride said.

