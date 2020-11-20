Wildfires in three states leave one dead and destroy thousands of acres

(CNN) Wildfires have scorched more than 8.7 million acres across the country this year, but the season is still not over. Right now, there are three new wildfires burning in the West: the Mountain View Fire, the Pinehaven Fire and one in Bear Creek Park.

A 20,000-acre wildfire burning along the California-Nevada border has left one person dead. The wildfire south of Lake Tahoe has destroyed dozens of homes, according to the Mono County Sheriff.

The Mountain View Fire started Tuesday afternoon, and was pushed by strong, erratic winds with gusts of 70 miles per hour, Don Shoemaker, Bureau of Land Management incident commander said.

At least 80 homes in the town of Walker, California, have been leveled by the wildfire and about 400 residents are still under evacuation orders. The orders will remain in place as power lines have been severely damaged, Shoemaker added.

Firefighters say about 20% of the blaze is contained and rain in the area has helped to put out the flames.

Read More