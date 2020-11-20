He donated to his local food bank for years. Now, he's among the thousands who rely on it to feed their families

(CNN) One Texas man used to donate his time and money to his local food bank. Now, he's among the thousands of people relying on it during the coronavirus pandemic.

Neil Wilson, a retired veteran who served in the air force for ten years, was working as a retention specialist at a cable company in Tyler, Texas, when he was suddenly laid off due to budget cuts in early March.

Although he was able to quickly find employment at a local farm -- deboning chicken for eight hours a day -- he came down with a fever toward the end of March. His doctor refused to release him to go back to work, and his employer eventually let him go. He joined millions of other Americans in filing for unemployment.

With unemployment checks, Wilson said he couldn't qualify for food stamps. And that's how he found himself waiting in line for over three hours at North Texas Food Bank in Dallas.

