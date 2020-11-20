Federal inmate executed for murder of Texas teen in 1994

(CNN) A federal inmate has been executed for kidnapping, raping and burying alive a Texas teenager in 1994.

Orlando Hall was executed Thursday night in Terre Haute, Indiana, after the Supreme Court denied a request to stop the execution. Hall, 49, is the eighth inmate to be executed by the federal government this year after a 17-year hiatus on executions.

He was sentenced to death for the 1994 kidnapping, rape, and murder of 16-year-old Lisa Rene -- an honor roll student with dreams of becoming a doctor. The US Supreme Court sided with the Justice Department on Hall's execution.

Hall and several accomplices ran a marijuana trafficking operation in Arkansas in 1994, according to a Department of Justice statement. After a failed drug transaction involving $4,700, they drove to Texas to the home of the man they believed had stolen their money.

The man's 16-year-old sister, Lisa Rene, was home and refused to let them inside, the statement said. Although she had no connection with the drug transaction, the men broke into the apartment, kidnapped her at gunpoint and fled in a car to an Arkansas motel.

