Teacher's hallway song and dance reminds students to stay 6 feet apart

(CNN) Social studies teacher Yvonne Drew is known for making up songs to entertain and motivate her students, but this particular tune had an important message.

"You gotta be six feet, six feet apart," she sang Thursday at Envision Science Academy in Wake Forest, North Carolina in a video posted to social media

The teacher of 15 years wore gloves and carried a bottle of disinfected wipes under her arm as she soulfully danced in the hallway warning students with her social distancing jingle.

"My fellow teachers kept repeating "Stay six feet apart! That's not six feet," Drew said. So, she turned the safety guidelines into a melody.

The students laughed at the performance and followed the social distancing protocols, according to Drew.

