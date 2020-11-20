Massachusetts man tells two hikers he has Covid-19 and then spits on them for not wearing masks, police say

(CNN) Massachusetts police are looking for a man who told two hikers who weren't wearing masks he had Covid-19 and spat at them several times Sunday.

The man told the hikers it was the "law" to wear masks, saying they were selfish and "completely irresponsible" before spitting at them.

The incident took place at the Hudson Overlook on the Midstate Trail in Ashburnham , police say. Hikers can view the Boston skyline from this open area off the main trail.

The Ashburnham Police Department provided CNN with a one-minute long video of the incident. CNN is not showing the video at this time.

Police did not provide the identity of the women who took the video. CNN cannot confirm what happened prior to the beginning of the video.

Read More