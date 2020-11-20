Meet the first ladies of the United States





Served: 1797 - 1801 Abigail Adams, the first second lady of the United States -- that is, the vice president's spouse -- was a prolific letter writer who left behind detailed accounts of her era.Descendant of the well-to-do Quincys and friends with Martha Washington, Adams upheld the duty of formal hosting once husband John Adams became president. She was also known as a politically engaged sounding board for her husband, and an outspoken advocate for abolishing slavery and supporting women's rights. She famously encouraged her husband to "remember the ladies and be more generous and favorable to them than your ancestors."

She died in 1782, roughly 20 years before her husband took office. After he was elected, their daughter Martha "Patsy" Jefferson Randolph is credited as filling the role of hostess in her mother's place during his term from 1801 to 1809, with assistance from future first lady Dolley Madison.

Served: 1817 - 1825 Elizabeth Monroe was born Elizabeth Kortright into a distinguished New York family. She spent time in France with husband James Monroe at the request of George Washington, and they picked up a very European approach to life -- so much so that the French called her "la belle Americaine." As first lady she imported some of their more formal customs for White House social events.

Served: 1825 - 1829 Marrying John Quincy Adams, the nation's sixth president, meant Louisa Adams was the daughter-in-law of the second-ever FLOTUS, Abigail Adams. Louisa, born in London, was also the first first lady to be born outside of the US.She had excellent hospitality and diplomacy skills, and acted as Adams' unofficial "campaign manager" as he made his way toward the presidency. During her tenure as first lady, however, poor health and depression from the sour politics of her husband's election took a toll.





Dying shortly before husband Andrew Jackson's inauguration, Rachel Jackson's chapter in American history often focuses on how horribly the press treated her for her past She'd married the future president in 1791 without officially divorcing her first husband. Rumors swirled about infidelity -- leaving Andrew Jackson always ready to come to Rachel's defense. Their romantic history seeped into coverage of Jackson's presidential campaign and Rachel witnessed some of Washington's bite. Jackson won in 1828, but Rachel didn't live to join him in Washington as first lady.Niece Emily Donelson -- and later Sarah Yorke, Jackson's daughter-in-law via his adopted son -- took over the role in Rachel's place.

Angelica Singleton, a relative of former first lady Dolley Madison, married into the Van Buren family and then filled the role of White House hostess. Angelica stepped into the role of first lady with enthusiasm, and was successful in helping the widowed president navigate the social expectations of the executive mansion. From Library of Congress





Anna Harrison wasn't thrilled at the idea of becoming first lady, and she never had to serve in the role in the traditional sense. A religious woman in poor health, she stayed behind in Ohio while husband William Harrison went to Washington for his inauguration in 1841. "I wish that my husband's friends had left him where he is, happy and contented in retirement," she's quoted as saying upon word of his election win.But Harrison's term only lasted from March 1841 to April 1841, when he died; while he was in office, their daughter-in-law Jane was his White House hostess.

Once in the White House, Letitia Tyler relinquished the now expected hostess duties to her daughter-in-law, Priscilla. An actress by trade, Priscilla enjoyed the work and was quite successful at it, filling in as White House hostess even after Letitia's death in 1842. Letitia was the first president's wife to die in the White House. MPI/Getty Images





Served: 1845 - 1849 Sarah Polk was considered progressive among the women of her era -- she was childless at a time when women were expected to become mothers, and she was incredibly politically engaged.Born wealthy on a Tennessee plantation, the highly educated first lady was a political partner to President Polk. She privately helped with speeches, gave advice and marked news articles for him to read. She was religious and didn't embrace the drinking and dancing aspect of being a first lady, but was still well-liked and well-respected.

This arrangement didn't last long; President Taylor died suddenly in 1850. Science History Images/Alamy





Served: 1850 - 1853 An educated teacher from New York, Abigail Fillmore's story is unique because she's the first first lady to maintain a career after marrying . Future president Millard Fillmore had a hard time getting started in law, and Abigail continued to teach to help support their family.She was a studied political partner, but when her VP husband moved into the White House following the death of President Taylor, Abigail Fillmore cited poor health and left a lot of the hostess duties to her daughter. She did leave a lasting legacy through her passion for books and learning, successfully lobbying for and starting the White House library.





Served: 1853 - 1857, although she often claimed illness and passed off first lady duties to her aunt and President Pierce's secretary. Overwhelmed by tragedy right as they were to start their presidential term, President Franklin Pierce and First Lady Jane Pierce entered the White House in mourning. Their 11-year-old son, Benny, was killed in front of them in an 1853 trainwreck ; when President Pierce's inauguration happened two months later, First Lady Jane -- who already wasn't a fan of politics -- did not attend and the inauguration ball was canceled.





Served: 1857 - 1861 Without Harriet Lane we may not use the term "first lady" at all -- and ironically, she was never married to a president. When her bachelor uncle and guardian James Buchanan started his term, a 27-year-old Harriet, who'd been orphaned as a kid, stepped up as hostess.After a series of not-quite-interested first ladies in the White House, Harriet revived the role of the presidential hostess as part social guru and part political wizard. Harriet could throw a great party; had enviable style; diplomatic skill; and was well-liked by all -- prompting the press to dub her in print as the "first lady of the land."

Served: 1861 - 1865 From Library of Congress

Served: 1865 - 1869 From Library of Congress

Served: 1869 - 1877 From Library of Congress

Served: 1877 - 1881 From Library of Congress

Served: 1881 From Library of Congress





Born into a well-connected Virginia family, Ellen Arthur, pictured here, never got the chance to serve as first lady. She died more than a year before her husband Chester Arthur became president, following his predecessor James Garfield's assassination.Arthur's sister, Mary Arthur McElroy, filled in as White House hostess from 1881 to 1885. But President Arthur had been so bereaved by the loss of his wife, he never gave his sister formal recognition as first lady





Served: Rose filled in as White House hostess from 1885 - 1886 before pursuing a career in education. Frances took over duties from 1886 - 1889. She returned to her first lady role when Cleveland was elected to office again from 1893 to 1897. President Grover Cleveland was a bachelor when he first began his term, and White House hostess duties fell to his sister, Rose. But by 1886, President Cleveland had fallen for his former law partner's daughter, Frances Folsom, who was 27 years his junior. (And not whom the public thought he'd wed; bets were on him tying the knot with Frances' mother.)Frances proved to be a popular and adored first lady who had so many fans across the country she had to hire a social secretary to help her navigate her celebrity. She was also thoughtful about her social duties, making sure to hold a weekly event on Saturdays so working women could attend and meet with her, too.







Served: 1889 - 1892, when she died. Her daughter helped take over her duties until the end of President Benjamin Harrison's term. Following a very popular first lady wasn't easy, but Caroline Harrison was remembered as an elegant hostess who gave special attention to the presidential residence before dying of tuberculosis while her husband was still in office.She persistently lobbied to renovate and update the executive mansion, even overseeing the installation of electric lighting. And she curated the first ever White House china collection . Outside of her work in the White House, she also helped create the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).





Served: 1897 - 1901, with an assist from second lady Jennie Hobart. In poor health throughout her husband's presidency, Ida McKinley struggled to fulfill all the social duties expected of a first lady, but she remained a solid political partner for President William McKinley.She was known for being an opinionated political adviser who wanted to uphold as many of a first lady's duties as she possibly could. She once preferred to clear an entire season's social calendar than delegate her hostess responsibilities. Her husband was a doting and devoted partner right up until his death; he was assassinated in 1901.





Served: 1901 - 1909

When her husband became POTUS following the death of President McKinley, Edith Roosevelt took on the role of first lady and whipped the White House affairs into shape.Known for running a tight ship, Edith Roosevelt created some of the bureaucracy we see around the role of first lady today, including an official staff with a full-time, salaried social secretary . She was also a reliable, clear-eyed confidant for President Theodore Roosevelt, helping to support his presidency from behind the scenes.





Served: 1913 - 1914 Woodrow Wilson is one of the most influential presidents, and he had two very influential first ladies. The first was Ellen Wilson, an educated artist and activist who was less interested in the traditional hostess duties of first ladies as she was in using the position to make a tangible difference in others' lives.Before she died of Bright's Disease, Ellen Wilson created the Rose Garden , lobbied for social causes and helped support her husband's political career.





Served: 1915 - 1921 Following the death of his first wife, a grieving President Wilson was introduced to Edith, the daughter of a prominent Virginia family who would go on to play a crucial role in Wilson's administration.Some have even referred to Edith Wilson as the unofficial first woman president or the "secret" president , since she helped him maintain the presidency after a stroke left him partially paralyzed in 1919. She was integral to his daily process -- deciding what papers and visitors he would and would not see -- and referred to her work as her "stewardship."











Served: 1923 - 1929 Stylish and warm, Grace Coolidge made her mark on White House history as a popular first lady who knew that celebrity provided a certain unspoken power.Widely adored for her trendy taste, Hollywood access and athleticism, Coolidge was a skilled hostess whose White House socializing generated tons of press. While she didn't give interviews -- President Coolidge frowned on his first lady being politically outspoken -- she did use that attention to put a spotlight on causes she cared about, like education for the deaf and women's rights. Her generosity and vivaciousness as first lady was also a huge asset to her shy and reserved husband, helping him to navigate politics with greater ease.1923 - 1929 From Library of Congress





While she chose to play a more subdued advisory role to her husband, First Lady Lou Hoover also persistently pursued interests of her own, from her involvement in the Girl Scouts movement to assisting wounded veterans. She also sought to preserve and restore parts of White House history -- and with this being the era of the Great Depression, did so out of her own funds.



Served: 1929 - 1933 A well-educated, politically active globetrotter before landing at the White House, First Lady Lou Hoover was the first president's spouse to have her own regular, national radio broadcast While she chose to play a more subdued advisory role to her husband, First Lady Lou Hoover also persistently pursued interests of her own, from her involvement in the Girl Scouts movement to assisting wounded veterans. She also sought to preserve and restore parts of White House history -- and with this being the era of the Great Depression, did so out of her own funds.1929 - 1933 MPI/Getty Images

Served: 1933 - 1945 Hulton Archive/Getty Images





Served: 1945 - 1953 The way Elizabeth "Bess" Truman approached being first lady shows just how malleable the role can be. Following right behind an outspoken Eleanor Roosevelt, Truman chose to stay out of the spotlight and keep her political advisement to her husband private.Although she preferred to avoid attention, Bess Truman did have her own opinions on the politics of the day. She was President Harry Truman's close adviser and was considered to have influence over his political decisions; he would write to her about political quandaries in what historians have called "Dear Bess" letters. 1945 - 1953 From Library of Congress





Served: 1953 - 1961 In the Eisenhower White House, "Ike runs the country (and) I turn the lamb chops," first lady Mamie Eisenhower would famously say . The former military wife believed in a more traditional first lady role, one in which she entertained and held charity drives while her husband handled the politics.But that doesn't mean she stayed out of the spotlight: Mamie Eisenhower was a trendsetter during her husband's two terms, with many women wanting those bangs and to wear the color of the era, "Mamie pink." And while she wasn't as politically outspoken as some of her predecessors, she still understood this influence carried political power. She helped bolster Eisenhower's presidential campaign, all by virtue of being her charming self.1953 - 1961 From Library of Congress





But as revered and influential a fashionista as she was, Jackie Kennedy was also a natural diplomat and a studious historian. She worked to restore the White House in an effort to preserve its history, and was a key player in her husband's presidential trips overseas.



Served: 1961 - 1963 When one thinks of iconic first ladies, Jacqueline Kennedy easily comes to mind. Like Mamie Eisenhower before her, Jackie Kennedy was a bonafide trendsetter, with her particular taste bringing a glamour and sophistication to the White House that was a turning point in creating the modern first lady.But as revered and influential a fashionista as she was, Jackie Kennedy was also a natural diplomat and a studious historian. She worked to restore the White House in an effort to preserve its history, and was a key player in her husband's presidential trips overseas.Charming and bright, she also knew the power of media: It was Jackie who came up with the idea of Camelot to cement the Kennedy legacy after her husband's 1963 assassination.1961 - 1963 Kennedy Library Archives/Getty Images





Served: 1963 - 1969 Born Claudia Taylor, the story goes that the first lady was nicknamed "Lady Bird" because of a caretaker who found a young Claudia "as pretty as a lady bird." But one shouldn't be fooled by the genteel moniker; as a first lady, Lady Bird was a force, operating as an invaluable political partner to her husband, President Lyndon B. Johnson, and pursuing initiatives of her own.She knew that the role of "White House hostess" sounded simpler than it really was. In addition to being the first first lady to have a staff director and a press secretary , Lady Bird Johnson carefully documented her day-to-day duties, which included supporting LBJ's Great Society programs and her own efforts to support her passion for environmental conservation.1963 - 1969 Hulton Archive/Getty Images





Served: 1974 - 1977 Admired for her candid honesty and vulnerability, Betty Ford helped expand the perception of what it means to be a first lady -- and perhaps it helped that she never thought she'd be first lady at all. She and husband President Gerald Ford found themselves thrust into the Oval Office after former President Richard Nixon resigned during the Watergate scandal.Betty Ford responded by using the new, brighter spotlight to illuminate issues many Americans faced but few spoke about , from breast cancer and abortion to her own struggles with mental health and addiction. A fierce supporter of the Equal Rights Amendment, Ford was unafraid to speak her mind.1974 - 1977 From Library of Congress





Served: 1981 - 1989 When Nancy Reagan began her tenure as first lady alongside President Ronald Reagan, she was ready and willing to support him in any capacity -- whether that was firing, hiring or advising.As one part of a presidential partnership, Reagan saw her role as being her husband's biggest champion and protector. "You're the one who knows him best," she said . "You don't give up your right to an opinion just because you're married to the president."For Nancy Reagan, those opinions included removing her husband's chief of staff and getting him to apologize for the Iran-contra scandal , in addition to pursuing her own initiatives as first lady, such as the ubiquitous 1980s "Just Say No" campaign. Plus, on the style front she gave us that signature Reagan red 1981 - 1989 From Library of Congress



Served: 1989 - 1993 Immensely popular, First Lady Barbara Bush would joke that she was "everybody's grandmother" while she served alongside husband George H.W. Bush's administration. Of the public's affection for her, Barbara Bush said it was the result of her being "fair, and I like children and I adore my husband."Publicly, she de-emphasized politics and zoomed in on her passion for literacy, which was a core issue for her as a first lady. But she was also a political asset, so well-liked by the public that she gave a boost to her husband's campaigns and others too. In President Bush's term, Barbara Bush became the first first lady to campaign by herself on behalf of congressional candidates from her husband's party.1989 - 1993 From Library of Congress

Served: 1993 - 2001 From Library of Congress





Served: 2001 - 2009 Similar to her mother-in-law, First Lady Laura Bush brought a passion for education to her tenure in the White House. And again similar to Barbara Bush, Laura Bush has been credited for being a calm, consistent source of counsel for her husband, President George W. Bush.Laura Bush may have been on the quieter side when it came to sharing her political views, but she was unwavering in her support of her husband and family. As a first lady, Bush put an emphasis on social issues like literacy, establishing the first National Book Festival , as well as raising awareness for the rights of women under the Taliban regime.2001 - 2009 Krisanne Johnson/The White House/Library of Congress