We’re feeling closer than ever to our roommates after spending more time than usual with them each week. Whether the transition was filled with ups and downs or has been smooth sailing, show your roomie you appreciate them with a gift this holiday season.

From stylish jackets to wine openers, we found a selection of gifts that’s sure to put a smile on their face. Looking for more gift ideas? Check out our roundups of best gifts for her, gifts for him or our top-rated Nordstrom gifts.

The Mini Bar: 100 Essential Cocktail Recipes ($20; urbanoutfitters.com)

The Mini Bar-100 Essential Cocktail Recipes PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

For the home bartender of your quarantine crew, we recommend this collection of 100 cocktail recipes. These eight miniature notebooks feature both modern and classic recipes, organized by base ingredients, to inspire cocktail creations for at-home happy hours to come.

Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener ($19.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener PHOTO: Bed Bath & Beyond

The gift your household knew it needed but never thought to actually buy. Your wine-loving roomie will thank you endlessly for this cordless electric wine bottle opener.

UO Olivia Printed Sherpa Jacket ($89; urbanoutfitters.com)

UO Olivia Printed Sherpa Jacket PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

We’ve found the ultimate statement piece for your friend with the best wardrobe around. Reviewers love not only the yin and yang design, but think this sherpa jacket just might be the softest they own.

Uncommon Goods Upcycled Record Coasters ($18; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Upcycled Record Coasters PHOTO: Uncommon Goods

These coasters, handmade in Philadelphia and designed by Jeff Davis, will impress any music lover. Each set includes six coasters, which are made of labels cut from the center of vinyl records of different genres.

BlendJet One Portable Blender ($39.95; urbanoutfitters.com)

BlendJet One Portable Blender PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

A subtle hint to your roomie who is always hogging the blender. With this portable option, they can make their post-workout smoothie at the touch of a button.

Glossier The Refine Duo ($40, originally $49; glossier.com)

Glossier The Refine Duo PHOTO: Glossier

Your roommate will immediately want to put this duo on her makeup vanity. In chic Glossier-pink packaging, The Refine Duo includes the brand’s exfoliating solution and priming moisturizer to minimize pores for silky-smooth skin.

HelloFresh Gift Card (starting at $65; hellofresh.com)

HelloFresh Gift Card PHOTO: HelloFresh

Encourage your roommate who orders out all the time to make their own tasty dishes at home. With a HelloFresh gift card, they can get up to four recipes of their choice for a week of convenient meals.

Esarora Ice Roller ($21.99; amazon.com)

Esarora Ice Roller PHOTO: Amazon

There’s something special about a roommate spa night. Give your roommate some relief from her puffy morning cheeks, headaches and fatigue with this popular and editor-approved ice roller.

Waterpik Cordless Plus Waterflosser (starting at $45.99, originally $69.99; bedbathandbeyond.com or $57.99; amazon.com)

Waterpik Cordless Plus Waterflosser PHOTO: Bed Bath & Beyond

Health is wealth, right? A practical but thoughtful gift for the friend who is passionate about dental hygiene, this tool uses water pressure and pulsation to remove bacteria and support healthy gums.

UO Mini Tabletop Pool Game ($34; urbanoutfitters.com)

UO Mini Tabletop Pool Game PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

Is your roommate missing playing pool at their favorite hangout spot? Gift them this mini tabletop pool game to help ensure they don’t lose their magic touch.

Small Packages Self-Care Box (starting at $35; smallpackages.co)

Small Packages Self-Care Box PHOTO: Small Packages

We’re living in pretty stressful times. Get your roomie a thoughtful package to practice some needed self-care.

Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket PHOTO: Amazon

A throw blanket is a bit of a gifting cliché, but that isn’t really a bad thing — especially during a period when so many of us are spending so much time indoors. Your roommate will appreciate this cozy one during your next movie night.

The Art of Shaving Beard Prep Grooming Kit ($40; theartofshaving.com)

The Art of Shaving Beard Prep Grooming Kit PHOTO: The Art of Shaving

You can’t go wrong with some high-quality grooming products. This features a wash, conditioner, beard oil and travel bag for all their beard care essentials.

H&M Pile Jumpsuit ($34.99; hm.com)

H&M Pile Jumpsuit PHOTO: H&M

At this point, loungewear is taking over our closets, and we’re okay with that. Gift your roommate this soft pile jumpsuit that even has a hood for extra coziness.

Minger LED Strip Lights ($36.55; amazon.com)

Minger LED Strip Lights PHOTO: Amazon

We know your roommate has been dying to revamp their room like the one she sees on TikTok. Help her get started with these LED strip lights that come with a remote and strong adhesive for easy use and installation.

Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette ($27; sephora.com)

Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette PHOTO: Sephora

Huda Beauty didn’t disappoint makeup junkies with the Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette. Available in four color options, each palette comes with nine highly pigmented colors in a compact that conveniently includes a mirror.

Minecraft: Java Edition for PC/Mac ($26.95; amazon.com)

Minecraft-Java Edition for PC/Mac PHOTO: Amazon

Minecraft is one of the bestselling video games of all time, so you won’t have to stress gifting this to your gamer friend. If you’re not sure which game console they have, this is a great version since they can install it on their Mac or PC.

Anthropologie Gilded Vase (starting at $28; anthropologie.com)

Anthropologie Gilded Vase PHOTO: Anthropologie

A beautiful vase is the perfect gift for the decor-obsessed friend — or anyone spending a lot of time at home these days. Gift one of these high-quality, elegant gilded options, available in four sizes and accompanied by a perfect 5-star rating.

Cards Against Humanity ($25; amazon.com)

Cards Against Humanity PHOTO: Amazon

It’s always fun to gift something you both can enjoy together. Give your roomie this iconic game that’ll keep you both laughing during your Friday nights in.

Gifts For Friendship Quartz Necklace ($11.20; etsy.com)

Gifts For Friendship Quartz Necklace PHOTO: Etsy

Jewelry doesn’t have to break the bank. For less than $15, you can gift a necklace with a gemstone charm that your roommate will be excited to wear again and again.

BalanceFrom GoYoga All Purpose Yoga Mat (starting at $23.99; amazon.com)

BalanceFrom GoYoga All Purpose Yoga Mat PHOTO: Amazon

Don’t let your roommate continue working out on their worn-out yoga mat. With nearly 44,000 reviews, this one is beloved for its thickness, comfort, grip and affordability.

Pop Up Grocer 7-Piece Pantry Box ($55; nordstrom.com)

Pop Up Grocer 7-Piece Pantry Box PHOTO: Nordstrom

For the foodie who’s always looking to try something new, this box contains an assortment of seven delicious products, from chai spiced gold coffee to coffee and maple-flavored peanut butter.