(CNN) —

Black Friday 2020 is only a week away. Of course, it’s never too early to start preparing — and writing up your wish list for the year’s biggest sale holiday.

Read on for what we know about Black Friday 2020 so far, and everything you can do now to make sure you’re ready when prices finally drop.

When is Black Friday 2020?

This year, Black Friday falls on November 27, 2020.

Black Friday is traditionally the day after Thanksgiving and marks the official start of the holiday shopping season. Of course, over the years, Black Friday deals have become available prior to the actual event, with many retailers opening for doorbuster savings on Thanksgiving evening.

Online deals often go live sooner than Black Friday too. In fact, you can expect to start seeing major price drops on the most coveted items at top retailers starting the Monday before Black Friday, November 23, and continuing through Cyber Monday on November 30.

What are the best Black Friday deals to shop?

Most retailers haven’t officially announced specific deals just yet, but last year we saw savings that ran the gamut from electronics and major appliances to small household items — any of which would make for the perfect gift for at least one person on your holiday list.

We expect similar products to be on sale this year. Look out for deals at major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and more, along with sales at smaller brands and businesses looking to get on your radar. There might be a few discounts on Apple products; smart TVs; gaming and toys; smart home products, including home security and smart lights; vacuums, including Dyson and Roomba; Instant Pots and other kitchen essentials; and apparel from top brands like Adidas, Kate Spade and Cole Haan — just to name a few categories.

There are, however, a few Black Friday deals that are available now: Wayfair’s Black Friday Sneak Preview sale event launched this week and will continue through mid-November. Target also has Black Friday deals available now, with more sale items launching each week. Macy’s early Black Friday deals include brand-name apparel and homewares. And Best Buy’s Black Friday ad is live, with hundreds of deals on electronics and appliances available in advance for a limited time. Meanwhile, Walmart announced that new Black Friday deals will go live on its site in the weeks leading up to the big shopping event. Other retailers are likely to follow suit with more early deals.

How to find the best Black Friday deals

It can’t hurt to bookmark the sites of your favorite retailers and check back often to see if new promos have gone live. It’s also the right time to sign up for brand newsletters, since they’re often the most direct way to find out when sales start and gain access to special subscriber promos.

