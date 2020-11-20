(CNN) —

Black Friday 2020 is only a week away. Of course, it’s never too early to start preparing — and writing up your wish list for the year’s biggest sale holiday.

Read on for what we know about Black Friday 2020 so far, and everything you can do now to make sure you’re ready when prices finally drop.

When is Black Friday 2020?

This year, Black Friday falls on November 27, 2020.

Black Friday is traditionally the day after Thanksgiving and marks the official start of the holiday shopping season. Of course, over the years, Black Friday deals have become available prior to the actual event, with many retailers opening for doorbuster savings on Thanksgiving evening.

Online deals often go live sooner than Black Friday too. In fact, you can expect to start seeing major price drops on the most coveted items at top retailers starting the Monday before Black Friday, November 23, and continuing through Cyber Monday on November 30.

What are the best Black Friday deals to shop?

Most retailers haven’t officially announced specific deals just yet, but last year we saw savings that ran the gamut from electronics and major appliances to small household items — any of which would make for the perfect gift for at least one person on your holiday list.

We expect similar products to be on sale this year. Look out for deals at major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and more, along with sales at smaller brands and businesses looking to get on your radar. There might be a few discounts on Apple products; smart TVs; gaming and toys; smart home products, including home security and smart lights; vacuums, including Dyson and Roomba; Instant Pots and other kitchen essentials; and apparel from top brands like Adidas, Kate Spade and Cole Haan — just to name a few categories.

There are, however, a few Black Friday deals that are available now: Wayfair’s Black Friday Sneak Preview sale event launched this week and will continue through mid-November. Target also has Black Friday deals available now, with more sale items launching each week. Macy’s early Black Friday deals include brand-name apparel and homewares. And Best Buy’s Black Friday ad is live, with hundreds of deals on electronics and appliances available in advance for a limited time. Meanwhile, Walmart announced that new Black Friday deals will go live on its site in the weeks leading up to the big shopping event. Other retailers are likely to follow suit with more early deals.

Black Friday deals to look out for

Here are some sales our editors hope to see this holiday season.

Always Pan ($95, originally $145; ourplace.com)

Always Pan PHOTO: Our Place

This is one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for the Always Pan, which typically retails for $145! For a pan that claims to replace 8 traditional pieces of cookware, that’s a pretty reasonable price.

Olive and June The Pedi System ($52.50, originally $70; oliveandjune.com)

Olive and June The Pedi System PHOTO: Olive and June

Olive and June has great products, and this system seems like it has everything you need for an at-home pedicure. At 25% off, it would make an awesome gift, especially for someone who has been missing pedicures during the pandemic.

Angashion Women’s Fuzzy Fleece ($44.99; amazon.com)

Angashion Women's Fuzzy Fleece PHOTO: Amazon

Teddy coats are still trending and a must-have this winter. We love this coat because it’s an easy grab-and-go when running errands and still a stylish vibe to any look.

Swiffer WetJet Wood Floor Mopping and Cleaning Starter Kit ($27.99; amazon.com)

Swiffer WetJet Wood Floor Mopping and Cleaning Starter Kit PHOTO: Amazon

Whether you live in the dorms, apartment or home this product is a must have. This product cleans my wood floors with ease and does not leave any scuff marks. It’s also easy to store.

Lululemon

Lululemon Align Super High-Rise Pant PHOTO: Lululemon

The Lululemon Align line has garnered cult-favorite status for being buttery-soft and super comfortable — you may have seen the leggings on countless influencers across Instagram — and both high-waisted styles are available in a variety of colors. The full-length legging comes in three inseam lengths and the cropped in two, and the line’s styles are notorious for being both lightweight and supportive, perfect for yoga or just running errands.

Adidas

Adidas Stan Smith shoes PHOTO: Adidas

Adidas shoes are comfortable, stylish and hopefully for Black Friday, on sale. Right now, you can get 30% off your order when you buy a pair of shoes and use code GETSHOES. We’ll keep an eye on the site to see if more deals roll out.

Dyson

Dyson stick vacuum cleaner PHOTO: Dyson

You can score deep discounts on some of Dyson’s most powerful and beloved cord-free vacuum cleaners this Black Friday, including the V10 Animal and the V8 Absolute, now $150 off.

Apple products

Macbook Air PHOTO: Apple

This year we’re excited to see if Apple’s devices like the M1 Macs, AirPods Pro and maybe even the HomePod Mini see discounts. Perhaps you’ll even be able to score an Apple TV 4K at a lower price this holiday season to take advantage of all your time at home.

How to find the best Black Friday deals

It can’t hurt to bookmark the sites of your favorite retailers and check back often to see if new promos have gone live. It’s also the right time to sign up for brand newsletters, since they’re often the most direct way to find out when sales start and gain access to special subscriber promos.

