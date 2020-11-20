(CNN) —

This weekend, you’ll find a deal on an air fryer from Ninja, a discounted ice maker and savings on the new MacBook Pro. All that and more, below.

JBL Live 650BTNC Headphones PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re in the market for over-ear headphones but have no interest in spending a fortune, this pair is the one to get. The JBL Live 650BTNC is our budget pick for best over-ear headphones, and right now, they’re down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen at Amazon. With top-notch sound and three color options, they’re a sure bet.

GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker PHOTO: Amazon

There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. And now, you can attain this coveted ice type at home with the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker, now down to its lowest price ever at $465.99. Yes, that’s quite a sum to drop on an ice maker, but with more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, ice lovers say it’s worth it. Not to mention, this machine features everything from a compact, portable size to Bluetooth connectivity.

Ninja Max XL Air Fryer PHOTO: Amazon

One of our favorite air fryers on Amazon, this larger-capacity model from Ninja is down to $99.99 — its lowest price ever. If you have yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, these appliances use 75% less fat than deep-frying to crisp up your favorite foods. With a 5.5-quart nonstick basket (as opposed to most models’$2 4-quart baskets) and included crisper plate, you can cook meals — including 3 pounds of french fries — for the entire family. Plus, seven preset functions make the whole cooking process a breeze.

MacBook Pro PHOTO: Apple

If you’re in need of a new laptop, head over to Amazon for a stellar deal on the brand new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M1 chip. It comes with all the features you love like the Touch Bar, Retina Display and top-notch processing, graphics, storage and more. And at just $1,249.99 for the 256GB model in both silver and Space Gray, it’s seeing its first discount of $50.

Amazon Kindle PHOTO: Amazon

Get lost in a good book when you pick up an Amazon Kindle, on sale for its all-time low price of $59.99. This base model features a glare-free screen that reads just like paper, and adjustable brightness levels make reading indoors or outdoors completely feasible. And unlike many tablets, this e-reader’s battery charge lasts weeks, not hours, and 8GB of storage means you’ll have thousands of titles on hand at all times.

More deals to shop

