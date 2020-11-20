(CNN) —

From perfumes to eyeshadow palettes to facial tools to combat wrinkles, there are seemingly infinite options to give the beauty product-obsessed person in your life. (Because really, there are.)

We know it can be difficult to figure out what’s actually worth it. so we’ve researched the top-rated, most beloved beauty gifts you can give this holiday season — in a year where everyone could appreciate some self-care. (You can be sure that our list has chosen products with vetted reviews, but do be alert to fake ratings by reading our savvy shopping guide here.)

And if you’re looking for more gift inspiration, check out our guides for gifts for her, gifts for him, top-rated gifts at Nordstrom, practical gifts, 5-star Amazon gifts and gifts for everyone else.

Makeup gift sets

Nudestix Mini Nudies Eye, Face & Lips Set ($25; nordstrom.com)

Nudestix Mini Nudies Eye, Face & Lips Set PHOTO: Nordstrom

We couldn’t resist including this multipurpose set in this roundup. With three bestselling balm sticks, your giftee will be able to apply bronze-y color to their eyes, cheeks and lips.

____________________________________________________________________________

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Bae-sics Kit ($27; nordstrom.com)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Bae-sics Kit PHOTO: Nordstrom

We’re huge fans of Anastasia Beverly Hills eyebrow tools, and so we happily recommend this kit. Available in four shades, the set features the infamous Brow Wiz pencil, which adds hair-like dimension to the brow, and a clear brow gel to finish the look.

____________________________________________________________________________

Mented Cosmetics Holiday Faves Trio ($40; amazon.com)

Mented Cosmetics Holiday Faves Trio PHOTO: Nordstrom

One of Oprah’s Favorite Things, this lipstick trio is one you’ll want to share with your friends and family. It includes three brown and pink semi-matte nude lipsticks that are vegan, non-toxic and paraben-free.

____________________________________________________________________________

Too Faced The Greatest Mascaras of All Time Set ($39; nordstrom.com)

Too Faced The Greatest Mascaras of All Time Set PHOTO: Nordstrom

T

oo Faced Better Than Sex mascara has somewhat of a cult-favorite status. Give your friend who thinks lashes are the most important part of their makeup routine this trio of full-size mascaras from the brand, featuring the iconic tube and two other volumizing formulas.

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Holiday Ornament ($22; stilacosmetics.com)

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Holiday Ornament PHOTO: Stila Cosmetics

Imagine the look on their face when they unwrap this must-have eyeliner. Rated our best everyday liquid liner of 2020, we love this because it creates an effortless wing that doesn’t smudge or irritate skin — and really does stay on all day long.

Pat McGrath Labs Mega Mothership: Celestial Divinity Eyeshadow Palette ($78; sephora.com)

Pat McGrath Labs Mega Mothership- Celestial Divinity Eyeshadow Palette PHOTO: Sephora

When we think of Pat McGrath, we think of otherworldly pigment. This palette is the perfect gift for the friend who won’t leave the house without a bold eye. It comes with 18 shades that reviewers agree are super-easy to blend.

Sephora Favorites Makeup Must-haves Bestsellers Set ($48; sephora.com)

Sephora Favorites Makeup Musthaves Bestsellers Set PHOTO: Sephora

Featuring Sephora favorites like the Nars Orgasm Blush and Huda Beauty Power Matte Lipstick, this would be an amazing gift for anyone who’s just getting into makeup or who simply wants to try out some new top-rated products.

Laura Mercier Set To Perfect Translucent Loose Setting Powder & Puff Set ($39; sephora.com)

Laura Mercier Set To Perfect Translucent Loose Setting Powder & Puff Set PHOTO: Sephora

Your giftee can use this product to set their makeup without needing a brush. Jjust have apply the translucent powder with the included puff to reduce shine and create a matte finish.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Diamond Bomb Baby Mini Lip Gloss and Highlighter Set ($12.50, originally $25; sephora.com)

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Diamond Bomb Baby Mini Lip Gloss and Highlighter Set PHOTO: Sephora

If you’re on the hunt for something to give the ultimate Rihanna fan, you’ll definitely want to snag some goodies from Fenty Beauty, a brand known for its inclusive shade range, juicy lip glosses and eye-catching highlighters. Grab this set for some serious glow.

Colourpop Feeling Euphoric Glitter Gel Mini Vault ($45; colourpop.com)

Colourpop Feeling Euphoric Glitter Gel Mini Vault PHOTO: Colourpop

Over-the-top eye looks are so in right now (thanks in large part to hit HBO show “Euphoria”). This set includes 12 gel-paste glitter formulas — which smell like strawberry kiwi! — that are easy to use without any glue or substantial mess.

Skin care gift sets

Glossier The Skincare Edit ($50; glossier.com)

Glossier The Skincare Edit PHOTO: Glossier

The ultimate gift for the Glossier skin care junkie, this set features a complete daily skin care routine, each product in a convenient miniature size. It even comes with a stretchy logo headband for your giftee to wear while applying their goodies.

La Mer The Hydration Comfort Mini Collection ($95; nordstrom.com)

La Mer The Hydration Comfort Mini Collection PHOTO: Nordstrom

La Mer is synonymous with luxury. For the person looking for the good stuff, this Nordstrom-exclusive collection features travel-size versions of its treatment lotion, eye cream, concentrate and moisturizing cream — so your giftee can say hello to renewed, hydrated skin.

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Starter Set ($35; nordstrom.com)

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Starter Set PHOTO: Nordstrom

For the person interested in targeting fine lines, this three-step system, featuring a melting mask, concentrate and eye cream, is designed to combat 10 signs of aging and reveal radiant skin.

Versed The Big Chill Winter Unwind Skincare Gift Set ($16.99; target.com)

Versed The Big Chill Winter Unwind Skincare Gift Set PHOTO: Target

If the price tag of this gift set doesn’t speak to you, then let the products inside do the talking. Featuring Versed’s clarifying serum and emergency eye mask, along with a frozen cooling globe to help your recipient chill out this winter, the set is beloved by reviewers, who say it helps depuff and hydrate instantly.

Youth To The People Age Prevention Superfood Mini Duo ($20; nordstrom.com)

Youth To The People Age Prevention Superfood Mini Duo PHOTO: Nordstrom

California-based skin care brand Youth To The People is on a mission to deliver nutrient-dense superfood blends that really, seriously work. That’s why people are in love with its cleanser and moisture cream, the two products in this set, which use natural ingredients intended to balance and enhance the appearance of skin.

Sol de Janeiro Wild Extravaganza Set ($62; sephora.com)

Sol de Janeiro Wild Extravaganza Set PHOTO: Sephora

If your friend has tried Sol de Janeiro’s cult-favorite Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, give them this so they can try some other goodies from the brand that smell just as delicious. It includes not only the cream, but a fragrance mist, shower gel and lip butter to moisturize and condition from head to toe.

Golde Papaya Bright Exfoliating Face Mask ($34; revolve.com)

Golde Papaya Bright Exfoliating Face Mask PHOTO: Revolve

Your face mask-obsessed friend will thank you for giving them Golde’s Papaya Bright Face Mask. Made with 100% pure, edible superfoods, this powder-to-gel formula uses papaya enzymes to brighten and soften skin. It’s an editor favorite.

Farmacy House of Gold ($60; sephora.com)

Farmacy House of Gold PHOTO: Sephora

This gift set is sweet like honey. It comes with Farmacy’s three clean honey bestsellers — a night serum, moisturizer and mask — to combat winter dryness to smooth skin and lock in moisture.

Tatcha Skin-Protecting, Makeup-Perfecting Essentials ($58; tatcha.com)

Tatcha Skin-Protecting, Makeup-Perfecting Essentials PHOTO: Tatcha

We’re big Tatcha fans at Underscored, so it’s no surprise we also dig this essentials set. Featuring the brand’s iconic Water Cream, as well as its protective primer and dewy skin mist, all the products are formulated with Japanese superfoods, designed to promote healthier-looking skin with or without makeup.

Briogeo Detox and Restore Gift Set ($49; anthropologie.com)

Briogeo Detox and Restore Gift Set PHOTO: Anthropologie

Briogeo is a hair care brand that just gets it, with products featuring clean, ethically sourced ingredients meant to deliver results for all hair types. This set includes two of its bestsellers: a conditioning mask and exfoliating shampoo, to soothe the scalp and revive damaged hair.

Harry’s Bathtub Essentials Set ($35; harrys.com)

Harry's Bathtub Essentials Set PHOTO: Harry's

Treat him to his own spa day with this Bathtub Essentials Set. Harry’s answered its fans’ pleas to turn its signature body wash scents into candles — and for only $35, you can gift both, plus a lathering sponge.

FaceTory Subscription Box (starting at $7.57/month; cratejoy.com)

FaceTory Subscription Box PHOTO: Cratejoy

For the person obsessed with sheet masks, this K-beauty subscription box delivers a selection of four masks each month. You can also upgrade to seven masks or a luxe box of four sheet masks and three full-sized skincare items.

Belei by Amazon Daily Hydration Duo ($35.75, originally $55; amazon.com)

Belei by Amazon Daily Hydration Duo PHOTO: Amazon

Gift this set to someone whose skin could use some serious hydration. It includes a bio-complex moisturizer and a serum that contains ferulic acid and vitamins C and E, which plenty of reviewers say has left their skin glowing.

Perfume gift sets

Diptyque Baies & L’Ombre dans L’Eau Set ($45; nordstrom.com)

Diptyque Baies & L'Ombre dans L'Eau Set PHOTO: Nordstrom

Featuring the popular Baies and L’Ombre dans L’Eau scents, this is a solid deal for a Diptyque sampler. Your giftee will get a candle, shower oil and perfumed soap that they won’t want to stop using.

Sephora Favorites Newness Perfume Sampler Kit ($68; sephora.com)

Sephora Favorites Newness Perfume Sampler Kit PHOTO: Sephora

A perfume sampler is always a good choice because it can help your giftee find their new favorite scent. Even better: After picking their fave, they can head to Sephora to redeem the included scent certificate for a featured full-size perfume bottle at no extra cost.

Kristin Ess Fragrance Discovery Gift Set ($25; target.com)

Kristin Ess Fragrance Discovery Gift Set PHOTO: Target

Reviewers are loving this fragrance gift set from Kristin Ess that’s packed with five travel-size perfume tubes, all of which smell like a trip to a luxurious spa.

Cologne gift sets

Jo Malone London Travel Size Cologne & Creme Set ($38; nordstrom.com)

Jo Malone London Travel Size Cologne & Creme Set PHOTO: Nordstrom

For the Jo Malone devotee, check out this limited-edition set. The cologne is floral with notes of bluebell, persimmon and white musk, while the crème smells of pears and white freesias.

Atelier Cologne Clementine California Cologne Absolue (starting at $80; nordstrom.com)

Atelier Cologne Clementine California Cologne Absolue PHOTO: Nordstrom

This cologne is fruity, sweet and, as the name suggests, built around clementines from California. Reviewers love this unique cologne because they say it reminds them of the summer.

Ralph Lauren 3-Piece Polo Red Eau de Toilette Gift Set ($69.30, originally $99; macys.com)

Ralph Lauren 3 Piece Polo Red Eau de Toilette Gift Set PHOTO: Macy's

Gift your guy a cologne from a brand he already loves. Polo Red by Ralph Lauren is a bestselling woodsy, spicy scent with notes of spicy red saffron, red grapefruit and deep redwood. This set comes with an eau de toilette spray, travel spray and deodorant.

Nail polish gift sets

Sundays No.01 Rose Gold Nail Polish ($18; dearsundays.com)

Sundays No.01 Rose Gold Nail Polish PHOTO: Sundays

If you’re interested in gifting a polish that’s nontoxic, high-quality, and seriously doesn’t chip for a good week, check out this editor-approved sparkling rose gold shade that’s perfect for any at-home manicure. And if you’d prefer to pick a gift set, we’re into the Wellness Gift Box, which features three colors.

Chillhouse Wavy Baby Chill Tips False Nail Set ($16; nordstrom.com)

Chillhouse Wavy Baby Chill Tips False Nail Set PHOTO: Nordstrom

Miss getting truly Instagram-worthy manicures? Same — but luckily this press-on nail set, which features reusable press-ons in a modern black and white design, will definitely get you more than a few likes on the ‘gram.

Dashing Diva Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Palette - Rose Sparkle ($6.99; target.com)

Dashing Diva Gloss Ultra Shine Gel Palette - Rose Sparkle PHOTO: Target

Maybe your giftee wants to avoid the fuss of press-ons but can’t paint a design themselves. Stuff their stocking with this gel nail palette, featuring 34 nail strips in a sparkly rose colorway, applied directly to their nails and then filed down.

Vishine Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit ($39.99; amazon.com)

Vishine Gel Nail Polish Starter Kit PHOTO: Amazon

This kit has reviewers vowing to never go back to the salon again. For the same price as a salon gel mani, gift all the tools someone needs to do it themselves. We love that the UV lamp is quick and effective and that the six gel colors are modern and fresh hues.

Essie Gel Couture Mini Nail Polish Gift Set ($15.89; target.com)

Essie Gel Couture Mini Nail Polish Gift Set PHOTO: Target

Essie is one of our favorite drugstore nail polish brands for its wide variety of color options and high-quality formulas. With this set, your giftee can get a gel-like mani without the trip to the salon.

Nailmatic Water-Based Nail Polish Set ($26; nordstrom.com)

Nailmatic Water-Based Nail Polish Set PHOTO: Nordstrom

Looking for a gift for a little one? This dermatologist-tested, water-based nail polish set is made just for kids and washes off with soap and water.

Beauty tools & more

Esarora Ice Roller ($21.99; amazon.com)

Esarora Ice Roller PHOTO: Amazon

One of the Underscored team’s favorite beauty tools: a simple ice roller. We love storing this in our freezer and pulling it out to soothe morning puffiness, headaches and even hangovers.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($399; dyson.com)

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer PHOTO: Dyson

Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer is a serious upgrade from the traditional model you’ve had for years, which obviously makes it a great gift. Effective on all hair types, it’s engineered to dry quickly and protect hair from heat damage, plus it comes with plenty of attachments to suit various hair needs. We tried it ourselves and to say we were impressed would be an understatement.

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase (starting at $89; nordstrom.com)

Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase PHOTO: Nordstrom

A silk pillowcase should be a part of every beauty lover’s arsenal for healthy skin and hair. Gift your loved one the Slip Pure Silk Pillowcases to help prevent breakouts, waking up with lines on their skin and bed head.

Artis Elite Mirror Palm Brush Mini ($55; sephora.com)

Artis Elite Mirror Palm Brush Mini PHOTO: Sephora

This makeup brush is elite indeed. Known to deliver a flawless finish, the Artis Palm Brush Mini is the ultimate multitasking makeup brush to blend everything from foundation to blush or even apply skin care.

NuFace Trinity Toning Device ($325; sephora.com)

NuFace Trinity Toning Device PHOTO: Sephora

Gift a spa experience without making your recipient leave the house. The NuFace Trinity Toning Device delivers targeted microcurrents to the face and neck to lift, contour and fight wrinkles. Reviewers say they use it to prevent signs of aging, and see visible improvements with consistent use.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler ($549.99; dyson.com)

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler PHOTO: Dyson

The Dyson Airwrap has revolutionized the way we curl our hair. It uses a Dyson motor to curl, wave, smooth and even dry hair without extreme heat like some other hair tools. This set comes with five different styling attachments, a non-slip heat mat and a matching storage case.

Face Halo Original Makeup Remover, 3-Pack ($22; amazon.com)

Face Halo Original Makeup Remover, 3-Pack PHOTO: Amazon

A makeup remover might be the last thing your beauty lover would expect to get, but it’s arguably the most important part of their routine. An excellent stocking stuffer, Face Halo reusable makeup remover pads are an eco-friendly way to gently cleanse away the look of the day.

Foreo Luna Mini 2 ($119.99; sephora.com)

Foreo Luna Mini 2 PHOTO: Sephora

Silicone scrubbers are a hygienic, non-abrasive way to thoroughly cleanse the skin. With eight intensities to choose from, this popular model by Foreo uses pulsations of silicone bristles to wash away impurities in a quick one-minute cleanse.

Beautyblender Besties Makeup Sponge and Cleanser Set ($20; sephora.com)

Beauty Blender Besties Makeup Sponge and Cleanser Set PHOTO: Sephora

Beautyblender is an acclaimed sponge used to apply foundation — and you can never really have too many. Gift this limited-edition set that not only comes with the sponge, but also the brand’s Blendercleanser system to properly clean the tool.

Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Towel ($30; anthropologie.com)

Aquis Lisse Luxe Hair Towel PHOTO: Anthropologie

Proper hair drying can completely enhance your tresses. Gift someone this moisture-wicking towel to reduce frizz and protect hair while it’s damp. Reviewers say that it’s great for curly hair and even drastically cuts down dry time.

AmeiTech 360 Degree Rotating Adjustable Makeup Organizer ($26.88, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

AmeiTech 360 Degree Rotating Adjustable Makeup Organizer PHOTO: Amazon

An acrylic organizer is among the most convenient ways to store makeup. This one is cute, compact and rotates to help users quickly find what they’re looking for.