A pizza worker's lie forced an Australian state of 1.7 million people into lockdown

(CNN) A pizza bar worker with Covid-19 who lied about their employment activities triggered a lockdown across the entire state of South Australia, authorities were forced to admit Friday.

The state of 1.7 million people would not have gone into the six-day "circuit breaker" had the employee told the truth to a contact-tracing team, South Australia Premier Steven Marshall told reporters at a press conference. He announced the state had decided to lift its six-day lockdown early, based on new information.

South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said officials had since learned that a person who claimed to have been at the Woodville Pizza Bar in the city of Adelaide only briefly to collect a takeaway pizza was actually an employee who had been working regular shifts there.

Authorities had previously concluded that the strain of Covid-19 was highly contagious, assuming the person had caught it despite a very short period of exposure.

South Australia went into lockdown on Wednesday after confirming dozens of locally transmitted cases for the first time since April. The pizza bar had been identified as a Covid-19 hotspot.

Read More