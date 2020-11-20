(CNN) A Chinese court made a rare move to calm public outrage this week over a controversial murder case involving a young woman killed by her husband and in-laws.

The 22-year-old Chinese woman had only been married for six months when her husband and in-laws beat her to death, because she had been unable to conceive a child, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.

The woman, identified by court documents only by her surname Fang, was from China's eastern Shandong province. She died on January 31, 2019, according to the Xinhua report.

Yucheng People's Court in Shandong heard the woman's husband and in-laws abused her, denied her food, and left her outside in freezing temperatures in winter as a form of punishment.

In January, they were found guilty of abuse, a charge applied when the alleged perpetrators are family members. It carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.