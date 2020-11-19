The week in 42 photos

A supporter of President Donald Trump yells at counterprotesters outside the US Supreme Court during the Million MAGA March in Washington on Saturday, November 14. Anti-Trump protesters clashed with supporters of the President and law enforcement Saturday evening in the nation's capital after a day of largely peaceful demonstrations by thousands of the President's supporters to protest the election results. Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images

Low-level inmates from the El Paso County, Texas, detention facility, also known as "trustees," load bodies wrapped in plastic into a refrigerated trailer used as a temporary morgue outside of the El Paso County Medical Examiner's office on Monday, November 16. The United States surpassed 250,000 Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Tiger Woods helps Dustin Johnson with his green jacket after his victory at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, November 15, in Augusta, Georgia. See more photos from the Masters Charlie Riedel/AP

Pemanah, a 20-month-old Sumatran Tiger, undergoes a health check at Taronga Zoo on Wednesday, November 18, in Sydney, Australia. Jenny Evans/Getty Images

A demonstrator uses a shield to protect against water cannons during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday, November 17. Protesters brought giant yellow inflatable ducks to use as shields. Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Cars line up at Dodger Stadium for Covid-19 testing on Saturday, November 14, in Los Angeles. David McNew/Getty Images

US President-elect Joe Biden look on as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivers remarks on the US economy at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday, November 16. Biden is following through with his transition plans despite Trump's refusal to concede the race. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft approaches the International Space Station on Tuesday, November 17. Astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi docked safely. NASA

New York City students protest to keep schools open on Saturday, November 14. Mayor Bill de Blasio made the decision to close down the city's public school buildings starting on Thursday, November 19, after the city's 7-day average reached the 3% positive testing rate threshold. All students will transition to remote learning. Steve Sanchez/Sipa USA/Reuters

Poll watchers monitor people hand counting 2020 presidential election ballots during an audit at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration Office in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on Friday, November 13. Georgia finished its statewide audit of the razor-thin presidential race, confirming that President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump, according to a news release from the Secretary of State's Office. Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Austria's Dominic Thiem serves during a match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday, November 15, in London. Paul Childs/Reuters

Residents push baby strollers full of belongings from their damaged homes following Typhoon Vamco in Rodriguez, Philippines, on Tuesday, November 17. Aaron Favila/AP

A petite Saw-whet Owl peers up from a box after being removed from the Rockefeller Christmas tree in New York on Wednesday, November 18. The owl nicknamed "Rockefeller," had traveled in the tree after it was cut down in Oneonta, New York. Ravensbeard Wildlife Center

President Donald Trump talks in the Oval Office after a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington on Friday, November 13. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

An excavator carries out culled mink from a farm in Kaloneri, Greece, on Saturday, November 14. Numerous animals tested positive for Covid-19 at the farm, resulting in the culling of the whole herd. Alexandros Avarmidis/Reuters

Gymnasts from the Pyongyang Circus Theater perform during Mother's Day in North Korea on Monday, November 16. Jon Chol Jin/AP

Submerged vehicles in the Chamelecon River after flooding from Storm Iota in La Lima, Honduras, on Thursday, November 19. The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has been historically active, with Iota bringing the season's count to 30 named storms, the most ever. Jorge Cabrera/Reuters

A person dressed as Santa Claus meets with children from inside a "Santa Claus bubble" at Aalborg Zoo in Denmark on Friday, November 13. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix/Reuters

Sean Flanagan and his horse Daly Tiger jump their last hurdle before winning the Alanna Homes Handicap Steeplechase at Punchestown Racecourse in Kildare, Ireland, on Saturday, November 14. Seb Daly/Sportsfile/Getty Images

A worker inspects an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Washington on Wednesday, November 18. The Federal Aviation Administration issued an order Wednesday that paved the way for the troubled Boeing 737 Max to carry passengers again, ending the jet's 20-month grounding. Ted S. Warren/AP

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx speaks during a news conference with the coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington on Thursday, November 19. Birx became the first White House coronavirus task force official to speak at a briefing from the podium while wearing a face mask on Thursday. Susan Walsh/AP

Medical workers and patients are seen at a temporary hospital for coronavirus patients in the Krylatskoye Ice Palace in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, November 18. Russia says as of November 16, more than 33,000 people have died of Covid-19. But that number is disputed by critics who say the Kremlin is underreporting the numbers. Pavel Golovkin/AP

England's Harry Kane takes a shot during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and England at the King Power stadium in Leuven, Belgium, on Sunday, November 15. Francisco Seco/AP

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Crew Dragon takes off at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Sunday, November 15. Joel Kowsky/NASA

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies remotely during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing "Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election," on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, November 17. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Dorsey testified on the social platforms' content moderation policies. Hannah McKay/Pool/Getty Images

People row a boat in the polluted, foam-covered Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, November 12. Sajjad Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

Buu holds its newborn baby gorilla at their enclosure at Bioparc in Fuengirola, Spain, on Friday, November 13. Jorge Guerrero/AFP/Getty Images

A person touches the Peru flag after Francisco Sagasti was elected Peru's interim President by Congress in Lima on Monday, November 16. Francisco Sagasti became the fourth Peruvian President in less than five years and third in just over a week after Congress voted to oust popular ex-President Martin Vizcarra and Vizcarra's replacement, Manuel Merino, resigned. Sebastian Castaneda/Reuters

Wooden sarcophagi from the Saqqara necropolis are unveiled near Cairo on Saturday, November 14. Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered at least 100 perfectly preserved ancient coffins, some containing mummies, and 40 statues. Ahmed Hasan/AFP/Getty Images

Pro-choice activists shout in front of the Congress of the Argentine Nation on Wednesday, November 18, in Buenos Aires. Argentina's President Alberto Fernández presented a bill to decriminalize and legalize abortion in Argentina. Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images

A pro-democracy protester and a royalist supporter hug and gesture during an anti-government rally in Bangkok on Tuesday, November 17. Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images

Palestinians practice parkour in Gaza City on Wednesday, November 18. Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs catches a touchdown pass during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 15, in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals won 32-30. Rick Scuteri/AP

A medical worker rests in a relaxation room at the temporary hospital in the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy in Moscow on Tuesday, November 17. Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Miao people in traditional costume gather to celebrate the New Year Festival in Leishan County, China, on Wednesday, November 18. AFP/Getty Images

Samuel Telanoff competes in the men's 400-meter individual medley at the US Open Swimming Championships on Friday, November 13, in Irvine, California. Ashley Landis/AP

A member of the Nepali army pets her dog at the dog festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, on Saturday, November 14. Navesh Chitrakar

A pilot prepares to fly during the International Hot Air Balloon festival in Leon, Mexico, on Saturday, November 14. Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images

The Rockefeller Christmas tree is craned into place at Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday, November 14, in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Demonstrators put up their hands during a protest against coronavirus restrictions in Berlin on Wednesday, November 18. Christian Mang/Reuters

Health workers carry the body of a man who died of Covid-19 to a crematorium in New Delhi, India, on Friday, November 13. Danish Siddiqui/Reuters