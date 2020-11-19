Scientists create diamonds at room temperature in minutes

(CNN) Diamonds might be forever, but that doesn't mean they have to take eons to form.

The gemstones are usually created after carbon is crushed and heated far beneath the Earth's surface over billions of years -- which is what makes them so coveted.

Now, scientists in Australia say they have sped up the process into just a matter of minutes -- and at room temperature.

An international team of researchers led by the Australian National University (ANU) and RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia said Wednesday they have created two types of diamond at room temperature by using high pressure equivalent to 640 African elephants balancing on the tip of a ballet shoe.

The researchers said they were able to create two types of structurally distinct diamonds -- one similar to those typically worn in jewelery, and another type called Lonsdaleite, which is found naturally at the site of meteorite impacts and is harder than most diamonds.

