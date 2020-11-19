Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, designated a National Historic Landmark

(CNN) Chicago's Wrigley Field was designated a National Historic Landmark on Thursday by David Bernhardt, the Secretary of the Interior.

National Historic Landmark sites are recognized as buildings, sites, districts, structures or objects that are "nationally significant in American history and culture," according to the Department of the Interior

"The historical significance of Wrigley Field is interwoven into our nation's story and a key part of what has become America's beloved pastime for over a century," Bernhardt said in a press release. "It is with great enthusiasm that I designate this iconic national treasure, the site of many legendary events, innovations and traditions in baseball history, as a National Historic Landmark."

The stadium, built in 1914, and has stood the test of time, overseeing generations of Chicago Cubs teams starting in 1916. Wrigley is the second oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball -- it's two years younger than Fenway Park in Boston -- and is the oldest in the National League.

Originally known as Weeghman Park, it was renamed Wrigley Field in 1926. The park was built on "holy grounds," where a seminary once stood, according to MLB.com.

