A Washington county will let community groups decide punishments for some accused felons

(CNN) The most populous county in Washington state is moving forward with a plan that will allow community groups -- instead of courts -- decide the punishment for some low level felonies.

The budget includes more than $6 million in funding for the Restorative Community Pathways program, which will work with community groups to hold young people accountable for their alleged crimes without bringing them into the juvenile justice system.

Instead of facing a judge, community partners would decide how to hold the offender accountable, according to Jimmy Hung, the chief deputy of the juvenile division of the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Details of the program will be worked out over the next few months, Hung said, but that accountability could include mental health counseling, drug treatment, going back to school or other interventions designed to help the offender turn their lives around.

