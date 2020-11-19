Teacher continues lessons from her hospital bed after unexpected surgery

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff , a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) Stephany Hume is the type of teacher we all wish we'd had in elementary school.

With the coronavirus pandemic, Hume said, one of her goals as a fifth grade teacher in Sachse, Texas, just 30 miles outside of Dallas, has been to create a sense of stability and routine for her students.

That's why, when the English language arts teacher of 20 years went to the hospital for an unexpected hernia surgery, she still made sure to read to her students at Sewell Elementary from her hospital bed -- gown and all.

"I left them hanging. We were, like, on chapter eight of the book and I went to the hospital and I thought, 'I can't leave these poor kids hanging without knowing what happens,'" she said.

Hume's surgery kept her in the hospital for 11 days. Post surgery, Hume said she experienced a few complications with a relatively high fever, but she wanted to make sure her students didn't miss any part of their daily routine.

