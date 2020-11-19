Key West will require everyone to wear a mask and can fine anyone who doesn't up to $500

(CNN) All residents of Key West must wear masks any time they leave their homes -- even when they're able to keep a safe distance from others.

The most populous city in the Florida Keys issued the tough new mask requirement Thursday. It's among the most stringent mask measures in Florida, where coronavirus cases have surpassed over 905,000 statewide.

If Key West residents repeatedly fail to wear a face mask when they're in public, even when social distancing is possible, they can be fined up to $500 after a verbal warning and civil citation, the ordinance rules.

The ordinance exempts children under age 6, private workers and gymgoers, among some other groups.

Key West Mayor Terri Johnson said during a weekly update on Facebook she'd asked city manager Greg Veliz to authorize overtime for Key West police so they can better enforce the ordinance in areas with heavy foot traffic.