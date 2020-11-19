Colin Kaepernick calls for release of former Black Panther Mumia Abu-Jamal, convicted of killing a Philadelphia cop

(CNN) Colin Kaepernick just added his name to a list of activists and academics who have been calling for the release of a former Black Panther from prison for decades.

Kaepernick publicly expressed support of the release of Mumia Abu-Jamal at a virtual conference this week. Abu-Jamal was convicted of killing a Philadelphia police officer in 1981. He has served 38 years of a life sentence at a southwest Philadelphia prison thus far.

"When I was invited to speak on behalf of Mumia, one of the first things that came to mind was has been how long he's been in prison," Kaepernick said at the conference. "How many years of his life has been stolen away from him, his community and his loved ones? Mumia has been in prison longer than I've been alive."

Kaepernick quotes Abu-Jamal's own writing, describing his sentence as a "second by second assault on his soul." He referenced the Black Lives Matter movement during his speech.

"Today we're living through a moment where it's acceptable to paint 'end racism now' in front of the Philadelphia Police Department's 26th district headquarters, and yet a political prisoner who has since the age of 14 dedicated his life to fighting against racism, continues to be caged and lives his life on a slow death row," Kaepernick said. "We're in the midst of a movement that says Black Lives Matter. And if that's truly the case, then it means that Mumia's life and legacy must matter."