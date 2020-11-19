Nurse who watched her father fight Covid in her own ICU wants people to know the virus is real

(CNN) One nurse is sounding the alarm over why people should still care about the ongoing pandemic after her own father ended up in the intensive care unit with Covid-19.

Bridget Otto, a nurse in Iowa City, Iowa, has been caring for Covid-19 patients since March. When her own father got sick at the end of September and spent weeks in the ICU, the pandemic became even more personal.

"He was an active farmer, and he was climbing up and down grain bins and out of equipment to 'I can't move my hands and legs,'" she told CNN affiliate KCCI . "And it's just a result of being on a ventilator for four weeks, sedated and paralyzed and not moving."

Now, he's still on oxygen support, but he's recovering steadily, Otto said. But that's not the case for all of her patients.

"I just want people to know that there is a real, true suffering out there and it is a direct result of this virus," Otto said. "It's not 'if' you'll be affected someday, it's 'when.'"

Otto's father.