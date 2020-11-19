Nurses, hospitals and doctor groups urge public in open letter to 'celebrate responsibly' during the holidays to stop Covid-19

(CNN) As Covid-19 cases rise across the country, leading U.S. medical and health organizations called on the American public to celebrate safely this holiday season.

The American Medical Association (AMA), American Hospital Association (AHA), and the American Nurses Association (ANA) issued an open letter Thursday urging Americans to scale back on traditional gatherings to stop the spread of Covid-19.

"With Thanksgiving and the holiday season fast approaching and a deadly Covid-19 pandemic surging, we -- the physicians, nurses, hospital and health system leaders and public health professionals on the front lines of this pandemic -- strongly urge everyone throughout our country to celebrate responsibly, in a scaled-back fashion that limits the virus's spread, to help reduce the risk of infecting friends, family and others you love," read the letter.

The groups fear that the surge of cases expected around the holiday season will overwhelm the health care system.

"The record-shattering surge underway is resulting in uncontrolled community spread and infection that has already overburdened health systems in some areas and will ultimately consume capacity of our health care system and may reduce the availability of care in many places in our country," it added.

