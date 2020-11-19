CNN 10 - November 20, 2020

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news
November 20, 2020
BLURBS
1. In which chamber of the U.S. Congress does the balance of power depend on the outcome of one state's runoff election?
2. In what state will a January 5 runoff election determine the balance of power in the answer to question 1?
3. Britain's government has just approved a controversial plan to expand a highway and build a tunnel to improve traffic conditions around what ancient monument?
4. The U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna says early data indicates a 95 percent effectiveness rate for what?
5. Name the hurricane that became the strongest of the season, reaching Category 5 strength, before making landfall as a Category 4 storm in Central America.
6. On Tuesday, the U.S. government announced that thousands of American troops would come home from what two countries?
7. In what ancient nation were 100 coffins, 40 statues and other artifacts recently unearthed and prepared to be sent to museums?
8. What Star Wars character recently "stowed away" on a SpaceX vehicle that carried astronauts to the International Space Station?
9. What carmaker, whose vehicles offer autopilot and "full self-driving capability" packages, says neither of them actually makes its cars totally self-driving?
10. The largest U.S. public school system, which recently shut down for the second time, is located in what city?
